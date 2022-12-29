FRIDAY, DEC. 30
BASKETBALL
Women’s College, Colorado at Washington. 2 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Buffalo at Michigan State. 3 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Utah at Washington State. 4 p.m. PAC12
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Atlanta. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Coppin State at Rutgers. 5 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, UCLA at Oregon. 6 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, USC at Washington. 7 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Portland at Golden State. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+, NBATV
Men’s College, UCLA at Washington State. 8 p.m. PAC12
FOOTBALL
College, Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs NC State. 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs UCLA. 11 a.m. CBS
College, Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs South Carolina. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs Clemson. 5 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
Men’s College, Harvard at Boston University. 4 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 11:30 a.m. FS2
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Unleash the Beast: Albany (N.Y.). 5 p.m. CBSSN
SOCCER
Premier League, West Ham United vs Brentford. 11:45 a.m. USA
Premier League, Wolves vs Manchester United. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
SATURDAY, DEC. 31
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Louisville at Kentucky. 9 a.m. CBS
Men’s College, Connecticut at Xavier. 9 a.m. FOX
Women’s College, Princeton at Harvard. 9 a.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s College, Texas Tech at TCU. 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, St. John’s at Seton Hall. 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s College, Stony Brook at Northeastern. 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, Michigan at Ohio State. 10 a.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Florida State at Duke. 10 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, Oklahoma State at Kansas. 11 a.m. CBS
Men’s College, Arizona at Arizona State. 11 a.m. FOX
Men’s College, Fresno State at Utah State. 11 a.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Baylor at Iowa State. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s College, Marquette at Villanova. 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s College, San Diego State at UNLV. 1 p.m. CBS
Women’s College, Creighton at DePaul. 1 p.m. FOX
Men’s College, Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Utah at Stanford. 1 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, New Mexico at Wyoming. 1 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Pepperdine at Gonzaga. 2 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
Men’s College, Colorado at California. 3 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Saint Mary’s at Santa Clara. 4 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+
Men’s College, Oregon State at Oregon. 5 p.m. PAC12
Women’s College, Arizona at California. 7 p.m. PAC12
FOOTBALL
College, Music City Bowl: Iowa vs Kentucky. 9 a.m. ABC
College, Sugar Bowl, Alabama vs Kansas State. 9 a.m. ESPN, SEC
CFP Semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, TCU vs Michigan. 1 p.m. ESPN
Fiesta Bowl Alternative Views. 1 p.m. ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU
CFP Semifinal at the Peach Bowl, Ohio State vs Georgia. 5 p.m. ESPN
Peach Bowl Alternative Views. 5 p.m. ESPN2, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, SEC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 11:30 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Newcastle United vs Leeds United. 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Brighton vs Arsenal. 9:30 a.m. NBC
Source: Nielsen
