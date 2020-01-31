SATURDAY
GOLF
Tour Champions, Morocco Champions 6 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open noon CBS
European Tour, Saudi International 1:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
SOCCER
Germany, Mainz 05 vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1
Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Union Berlin 6:30 a.m. FS2
England, Liverpool vs. Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9:30 a.m. NBC
Germany, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 9:30 a.m. FS2
CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico 12:30 p.m. FS2
International friendly, United States vs. Costa Rica 12:55 p.m. ESPNN
Mexico, Monterrey vs. Querétaro 3 p.m. FS2
Mexico, Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM 7 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Xavier at Seton Hall 8 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Indiana at Ohio St. 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Ole Miss at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Creighton at Villanova 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Connecticut at Memphis 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Wisconsin 10 a.m. Fox
Men’s college, Texas A&M at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Utah 11 a.m. Pac-12 (Mtn)
Men’s college, Louisville at NC State 11 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Kansas St. at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tennessee at Mississippi St. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, DePaul at Marquette 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Providence at Butler 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma noon ABC
Men’s college, Missouri at South Carolina 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Texas Tech at Kansas 1 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, TCU at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, UCF at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Oregon St. at California 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KICE 94.9-FM
Men’s college, Gonzaga at San Francisco 1 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Oregon at Colorado 1 p.m. Pac-12 (Mtn)
Men’s college, Rutgers vs. Michigan 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Fordham at Dayton 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, San Diego at Portland 2 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Kentucky at Auburn 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Houston at Cincinnati 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Wichita St. at Tulsa 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Oregon at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount 3 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Arkansas at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, St. Louis at Saint Joseph’s 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Penn St. at Nebraska 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Duke at Syracuse 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Bradley at Loyola-Chicago 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tulane at SMU 5 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Arizona at Washington St. 5 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Philadelphia at Boston 5:30 p.m. ABC
Men’s college, Florida at Vanderbilt 5:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Purdue at Northwestern 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at BYU 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Nevada at Boise St. 7 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Utah at Portland 7:30 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Arizona St. at Washington 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Colorado at USC 7:30 p.m. FS1
BOXING
Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr., prelims 3:30 p.m. FS1
Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr. 5 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
Australian Open 8 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 12:30 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
SUNDAY
SOCCER
England, Burnley vs. Arsenal 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, FC Koln vs. SC Freiburg 6:30 a.m. FS1
England, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, SC Paderborn 07 vs. VfL Wolfsburg 9 a.m. FS2
Italy, Udinese vs. FC Internazionale Milano 11:30 a.m. ESPNN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Iowa at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, South Florida at Cincinnati 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Georgetown at St. John’s 10 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Tennessee at South Carolina 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Oklahoma at Kansas 10 a.m. Root
Women’s college, Florida at Kentucky 10 a.m. SEC
Men’s college, Illinois at Iowa 10 a.m. FS1
NBA, New Orleans at Houston 11 a.m. ABC
Women’s college, United States at Louisville 11 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Iowa St. at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, UCLA at Arizona St. 11 a.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Rutgers at Minnesota noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Texas A&M at LSU noon SEC
Men’s college, Utah at UCLA noon FS1
Women’s college, Arkansas at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
HOCKEY
NHL, Pittsburgh at Washington 9:30 a.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open noon CBS
FOOTBALL
Super Bowl LIV, San Francisco vs. Kansas City 3:30 p.m. Fox; KICE 94.9-FM
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
