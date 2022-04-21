FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Championship in Spain 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, ClubCorp Classic 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 12:30 p.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, LA Open 3:30 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega qualifying 2:30 p.m. FS1
NHRA, SpringNationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 3:25 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
College, Ohio St. at Michigan 1 p.m. Big Ten
College, Arkansas at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC
College, Maryland at Illinois 6 p.m. Big Ten
MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root
LACROSSE
Boys high school, Garden City (NY) at Mount Sinai (NY) 11 a.m. ESPNU
Boys high school, St. John’s (DC) at St. Anthony’s (NY) 1 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Oregon at Colorado 3 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
Women’s college, Syracuse at Boston College 3 p.m. ESPNU
SOFTBALL
College, Auburn at Mississippi St. 3:30 p.m. SEC
College, Arizona at Utah 4 p.m. Pac-12
College, Arkansas at Florida 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, Washington at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12
College, UCLA at Oregon St. 7 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs, Miami at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA playoffs, Milwaukee at Chicago 5:30 p.m. ABC
NBA playoffs, Phoenix at New Orleans 6:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, Rutgers Spring Game 4 p.m. Big Ten
USFL, Michigan vs. New Jersey 5 p.m. USA
HOCKEY
NHL, Seattle at Minnesota 5 p.m. Root+
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche 7 p.m. Sho
SOCCER
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Manchester United 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS
SOCCER
Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund 9:25 a.m. ABC
Premier League, Brentford vs. Tottenham 9:30 a.m. NBC
NWSL Challenge Cup, Washington at N. Carolina 10 a.m. CBS
MOTOR SPORTS
ARCA, Talladega 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 1 p.m. FOX
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs, Philadelphia at Toronto 11 a.m. TNT
NBA playoffs, Dallas at Utah 1:30 p.m. TNT
NBA playoffs, Boston at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA playoffs, Memphis at Minnesota 7 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, Spring Football: USC noon ESPN
College, Spring Football: Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12
GOLF
PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans noon CBS
LPGA Tour, LA Open 4 p.m. Golf
SOFTBALL
College, UCLA at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Washington at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
HOCKEY
NHL, Seattle at Dallas 5 p.m. Root+
BASEBALL
MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
