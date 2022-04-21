on the air

FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV

DP World Tour, ISPS Handa Championship in Spain 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, ClubCorp Classic 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, LA Open 3:30 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying 7:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega qualifying 2:30 p.m. FS1

NHRA, SpringNationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix practice 3:25 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB

College, Ohio St. at Michigan 1 p.m. Big Ten

College, Arkansas at Texas A&M 5:30 p.m. SEC

College, Maryland at Illinois 6 p.m. Big Ten

MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root

LACROSSE

Boys high school, Garden City (NY) at Mount Sinai (NY) 11 a.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, St. John’s (DC) at St. Anthony’s (NY) 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Oregon at Colorado 3 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Women’s college, Syracuse at Boston College 3 p.m. ESPNU

SOFTBALL

College, Auburn at Mississippi St. 3:30 p.m. SEC

College, Arizona at Utah 4 p.m. Pac-12

College, Arkansas at Florida 5 p.m. ESPNU

College, Washington at Oregon 7 p.m. Pac-12

College, UCLA at Oregon St. 7 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Miami at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA playoffs, Milwaukee at Chicago 5:30 p.m. ABC

NBA playoffs, Phoenix at New Orleans 6:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

College, Rutgers Spring Game 4 p.m. Big Ten

USFL, Michigan vs. New Jersey 5 p.m. USA

HOCKEY

NHL, Seattle at Minnesota 5 p.m. Root+

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 278: Velasquez vs. Carmouche 7 p.m. Sho

SOCCER

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Manchester United 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA

SATURDAY HIGHLIGHTS

SOCCER

Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund 9:25 a.m. ABC

Premier League, Brentford vs. Tottenham 9:30 a.m. NBC

NWSL Challenge Cup, Washington at N. Carolina 10 a.m. CBS

MOTOR SPORTS

ARCA, Talladega 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 1 p.m. FOX

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Philadelphia at Toronto 11 a.m. TNT

NBA playoffs, Dallas at Utah 1:30 p.m. TNT

NBA playoffs, Boston at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA playoffs, Memphis at Minnesota 7 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

College, Spring Football: USC noon ESPN

College, Spring Football: Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12

GOLF

PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans noon CBS

LPGA Tour, LA Open 4 p.m. Golf

SOFTBALL

College, UCLA at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Washington at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

HOCKEY

NHL, Seattle at Dallas 5 p.m. Root+

BASEBALL

MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

