SUNDAY
WINTER OLYMPICS
Women’s Hockey, Switzerland vs. U.S 5:10 a.m. USA
Figure Skating, Skiing, Luge 4 p.m. NBC
Freestyle Skiing 5:30 p.m. USA
Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing 9:05 p.m. NBC
Freestyle Skiing 10:30 p.m. USA
Snowboarding 11:45 p.m. USA
SOCCER
Scottish Premier League, Motherwell vs. Celtic 5:30 a.m. CBSSN
Scottish Premier League, Rangers vs. Heart of Midlothian 8 a.m. CBSSN
Club World Cup, Al-Hilal vs. Al Jazira 8:30 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Tennessee at Connecticut 9 a.m. FOX
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Tulane at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Providence at Georgetown 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Maryland at Ohio St. 10 a.m. CBS
Women’s college, Florida at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Illinois at Wisconsin 11 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Creighton at Marquette 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Missouri St. 11 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Alabama at Vanderbilt noon SEC
Women’s college, Oregon at Arizona St. 1 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Baylor at Texas 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Washington at Stanford 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Nevada at San Diego St. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Minnesota at Iowa 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, Atlanta at Dallas 3 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Houston at Cincinnati 3 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Stanford at USC 3 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Iowa at Michigan 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Wyoming at Fresno St. 4 p.m. FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
Indoor Boston Grand Prix 9 a.m. NBC
WRESTLING
College, Nebraska at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon CBS
FOOTBALL
Pro Bowl, NFC vs. AFC noon ABC, ESPN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races noon FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Clash at The Coliseum qualifying noon FOX
NASCAR Cup Series, Clash at The Coliseum 3 p.m. FOX
MONDAY
WINTER OLYMPICS
Luge 5:05 a.m. USA
Speedskating, Freestyle/Alpine Skiing, Men’s Figure Skating 5 p.m. NBC
Figure Skating: Men’s Short Program 5:15 p.m. USA
Women’s Hockey, U.S. vs. Canada 8:10 p.m. USA
Snowboarding 10:30 p.m. USA
Cross-country Skiing: Sprint qualifying midnight USA
Biathlon 1:35 a.m. USA
Cross-country Skiing: Sprint finals 2:30 a.m. USA
Luge 4:15 a.m. USA
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra 2 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Georgia Tech at NC State 3 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Rutgers at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Virginia at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Lafayette at Navy 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Furman at East Tennessee St. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, LSU at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Kansas at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Arizona at Arizona St. 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Alabama A&M at Grambling St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, Ohio St. at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten
Listings are the most accurate available.
