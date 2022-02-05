on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

WINTER OLYMPICS

Women’s Hockey, Switzerland vs. U.S 5:10 a.m. USA

Figure Skating, Skiing, Luge 4 p.m. NBC

Freestyle Skiing 5:30 p.m. USA

Snowboarding, Alpine Skiing 9:05 p.m. NBC

Freestyle Skiing 10:30 p.m. USA

Snowboarding 11:45 p.m. USA

SOCCER

Scottish Premier League, Motherwell vs. Celtic 5:30 a.m. CBSSN

Scottish Premier League, Rangers vs. Heart of Midlothian 8 a.m. CBSSN

Club World Cup, Al-Hilal vs. Al Jazira 8:30 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Tennessee at Connecticut 9 a.m. FOX

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Tulane at South Florida 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Providence at Georgetown 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Maryland at Ohio St. 10 a.m. CBS

Women’s college, Florida at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Illinois at Wisconsin 11 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Creighton at Marquette 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Missouri St. 11 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Alabama at Vanderbilt noon SEC

Women’s college, Oregon at Arizona St. 1 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Baylor at Texas 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Washington at Stanford 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Nevada at San Diego St. 1 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Minnesota at Iowa 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Atlanta at Dallas 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Houston at Cincinnati 3 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Stanford at USC 3 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Iowa at Michigan 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Wyoming at Fresno St. 4 p.m. FS1

TRACK AND FIELD

Indoor Boston Grand Prix 9 a.m. NBC

WRESTLING

College, Nebraska at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

GOLF

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon CBS

FOOTBALL

Pro Bowl, NFC vs. AFC noon ABC, ESPN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 2 p.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Clash at The Coliseum qualifying noon FOX

NASCAR Cup Series, Clash at The Coliseum 3 p.m. FOX

MONDAY

WINTER OLYMPICS

Luge 5:05 a.m. USA

Speedskating, Freestyle/Alpine Skiing, Men’s Figure Skating 5 p.m. NBC

Figure Skating: Men’s Short Program 5:15 p.m. USA

Women’s Hockey, U.S. vs. Canada 8:10 p.m. USA

Snowboarding 10:30 p.m. USA

Cross-country Skiing: Sprint qualifying midnight USA

Biathlon 1:35 a.m. USA

Cross-country Skiing: Sprint finals 2:30 a.m. USA

Luge 4:15 a.m. USA

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra 2 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Georgia Tech at NC State 3 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Rutgers at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Virginia at Duke 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Lafayette at Navy 4 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Furman at East Tennessee St. 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, LSU at Ole Miss 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Kansas at Texas 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Arizona at Arizona St. 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Alabama A&M at Grambling St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten

