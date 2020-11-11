on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

SOCCER Time TV

UEFA Euro qualifying, Georgia vs. FYROM 8:45 a.m. ESPN2

UEFA Euro qualifying, Serbia vs. Scotland 11 a.m. ESPN2

Wales vs. United States 11:30 a.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

GOLF

The Masters 10 a.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

High school, Lake Norman Christian (NC) vs. Oak Hill Academy (VA) 4 p.m. ESPN2

High school, Team Sizzle (MN) vs. Ypsi Prep (MI) 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

High school, Air Nado (NV) vs. CBC (CA) 7 p.m. ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 252, Patricio Pitbull vs. Pedro Carvalho 4 p.m. CBSSN

FOOTBALL

College, Colorado State at Boise State 5 p.m. FS1

NFL, Indianapolis at Tennessee 5:20 p.m. FOX, NFL

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Pro Mod Series: Dallas 6 p.m. FS2

NHRA, Pro Mod Series: Houston 6:30 p.m. FS2

Formula 1, Turkish Grand Prix practice 3:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN2

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 6:30 p.m. CBSSN

BASEBALL

Korea, KT Wiz at Doosan Bears 1:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPNN

FRIDAY

WATER SPORTS

U.S. Open Swimming 7 a.m. NBCSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

GOLF

The Masters 10 a.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

College, Florida Atlantic at Florida International 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Iowa at Minnesota 4 p.m. FS1

College, East Carolina at Cincinnati 4:30 p.m. ESPN2

HOCKEY

College, Wisconsin at Notre Dame 4 p.m. NBCSN

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, World Finals 8 p.m. CBSSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Turkish Grand Prix qualifying 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

SOCCER

Super League, Manchester United W.F.C. vs Manchester City 4:30 a.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

