on the air

Sports on television

MONDAY

GOLF Time TV

College , Blessings Collegiate Invitational 1:30 p.m. Golf

FOOTBALL

NFL, Atlanta at Green Bay 5 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs, Houston vs. Oakland 1 p.m. TBS

MLB playoffs, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. TBS

Korea, Samsung Lions at LG Twins 2:30 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2

TENNIS

French Open 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

MLB, playoffs, Miami vs. Atlanta 11 a.m. FS1

MLB, playoffs, Houston vs. Oakland 1:30 p.m. TBS

MLB, playoffs, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. TBS

MLB, playoffs, San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers 6:30 p.m. FS1

Korea, Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns 2:30 a.m. (Wed) ESPN2

BASKETBALL

WNBA Finals, Las Vegas vs. Seattle 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA Finals, L.A. Lakers vs Miami 6 p.m. ABC

GOLF

College, Blessings Collegiate Invitational 1:30 p.m. Golf

TENNIS

French Open, Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 3 a.m. (Wed) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.