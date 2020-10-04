MONDAY
GOLF Time TV
College , Blessings Collegiate Invitational 1:30 p.m. Golf
FOOTBALL
NFL, Atlanta at Green Bay 5 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, Houston vs. Oakland 1 p.m. TBS
MLB playoffs, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. TBS
Korea, Samsung Lions at LG Twins 2:30 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2
TENNIS
French Open 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
TUESDAY
BASEBALL
MLB, playoffs, Miami vs. Atlanta 11 a.m. FS1
MLB, playoffs, Houston vs. Oakland 1:30 p.m. TBS
MLB, playoffs, N.Y. Yankees vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. TBS
MLB, playoffs, San Diego vs. L.A. Dodgers 6:30 p.m. FS1
Korea, Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns 2:30 a.m. (Wed) ESPN2
BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals, Las Vegas vs. Seattle 4 p.m. ESPN
NBA Finals, L.A. Lakers vs Miami 6 p.m. ABC
GOLF
College, Blessings Collegiate Invitational 1:30 p.m. Golf
TENNIS
French Open, Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 3 a.m. (Wed) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
