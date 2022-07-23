Sports on television
SUNDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, French Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN
Motocross, MX2 Flanders, Race 1 7 a.m. CBSSN
Motocross, MXGP Flanders, Race 1 8 a.m. CBSSN
NASCAR Cup Series, Pocono noon USA
IndyCar, Iowa Speedway 300 12:30 p.m. NBC
NHRA, Sonoma Nationals 1 p.m. FOX
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Evian Championship 6 a.m. CNBC
Senior Open Championship 6 a.m. Golf
Senior Open Championship 9 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, 3M Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, 3M Open noon CBS
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 21 7 a.m. USA
ACTION SPORTS
X Games, Skate Street; Skate Park 10 a.m. ABC
BASKETBALL
BIG3, Week 6: Dallas (TX) 10 a.m. CBS
The Basketball Tournament, Athletics Miami vs. The Money Team 10 a.m. ESPN
WNBA, Dallas at Indiana noon NBATV
WNBA, Atlanta at Seattle 3 p.m. NBATV
The Basketball Tournament, Virginia Dream vs. Best Virginia 4 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live noon FS1
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, Cannons vs. Archers 11 a.m. ESPN2
Premier Lacrosse League, Chrome vs. Waterdogs 1:30 p.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB, Houston at Seattle 1 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, San Diego at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN
SOFTBALL
Alliance Fastpitch, All-Star Game 4 p.m. ESPNU
SOCCER
Women’s Copa América, fifth-place match, Chile vs. Venezuela 4:50 p.m. FS2
MLS, Atlanta United at LA Galaxy 6:30 p.m. FS1
Club friendly, Osaka vs. Paris Saint-Germain 3 a.m. (Mon) CBSSN
TRACK AND FIELD
World Athletics Championships 5 p.m. CNBC
MONDAY
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
MLB, Washington at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. MLB
MLB, Texas at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+
The Basketball Tournament 4 p.m. ESPN2
The Basketball Tournament 6 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s Copa América semifinal, Colombia vs. Argentina 4:50 p.m. FS1
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Team Series: Cheyenne 7 p.m. CBSSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
