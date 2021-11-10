THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 1 p.m. Golf
Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship 10 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Dubai Championship 2 a.m. (Fri) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Men’s college, Stanford at California 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Washington at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, George Washington at Maryland 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Sacred Heart at Providence 3:30 p.m. FS1
NBA G League, Agua Caliente Clippers vs. G League Ignite 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, UC Riverside at Arizona St. 5:30 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Kennesaw St. at Creighton 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Northern Arizona at Washington 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
FOOTBALL
College, North Carolina at Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Baltimore at Miami 5:20 p.m. FOX, NFL
HOCKEY
Men’s college, Michigan at Penn St. 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
NHL, Anaheim at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Grand Prix of Brazil practice 7:25 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying 10:55 a.m. ESPNU
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship 7 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 1 p.m. Golf
Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship 10 p.m. Golf
SOCCER
World Cup 2022 qualifying, Italy vs. Switzerland 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
World Cup 2022 qualifying, U.S. vs. Mexico 6 p.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Louisville at Arizona 1:30 p.m. ESPNU
Boys high school, Coppell High School vs. Vertical Academy 2 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Utah St. at Richmond 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Western Michigan at Michigan St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Western Kentucky at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Kent St. at Xavier 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Central Arkansas at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS2
Women’s college, South Carolina at South Dakota 4 p.m. ESPNEWS
Men’s college, Robert Morris at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Milwaukee at Boston 4:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Portland at Houston 5 p.m. Root/Root+
Men’s college, Indiana St. at Purdue 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Virginia Tech at Navy 5:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Pittsburgh at West Virginia 5:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, New Hampshire at Marquette 5:30 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Princeton at South Carolina 6:30 p.m. ESPNEWS
Boys high school, Link Year Prep vs. iSchool of Lewisville 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
NBA, Chicago at Golden State 7:05 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Stanford at Santa Clara 8 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, SMU at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Villanova at UCLA 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Cincinnati at South Florida 3 p.m. ESPN2
College, Wyoming at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh 7 p.m. Sho
Listings are the most accurate available.
