on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV

LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship 7 a.m. Golf

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 1 p.m. Golf

Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship 10 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Dubai Championship 2 a.m. (Fri) Golf

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Men’s college, Stanford at California 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Washington at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, George Washington at Maryland 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Sacred Heart at Providence 3:30 p.m. FS1

NBA G League, Agua Caliente Clippers vs. G League Ignite 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, UC Riverside at Arizona St. 5:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Kennesaw St. at Creighton 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Northern Arizona at Washington 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

College, North Carolina at Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NFL, Baltimore at Miami 5:20 p.m. FOX, NFL

HOCKEY

Men’s college, Michigan at Penn St. 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

NHL, Anaheim at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Grand Prix of Brazil practice 7:25 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1, Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying 10:55 a.m. ESPNU

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Pelican Women’s Championship 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Houston Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Charles Schwab Cup Championship 1 p.m. Golf

Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship 10 p.m. Golf

High School Sports Scoreboard

Receive text alerts for scores and schedules

SOCCER

World Cup 2022 qualifying, Italy vs. Switzerland 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

World Cup 2022 qualifying, U.S. vs. Mexico 6 p.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Louisville at Arizona 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, Coppell High School vs. Vertical Academy 2 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Utah St. at Richmond 3 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Western Michigan at Michigan St. 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Western Kentucky at Minnesota 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Kent St. at Xavier 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Central Arkansas at Butler 3:30 p.m. FS2

Women’s college, South Carolina at South Dakota 4 p.m. ESPNEWS

Men’s college, Robert Morris at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, Milwaukee at Boston 4:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Portland at Houston 5 p.m. Root/Root+

Men’s college, Indiana St. at Purdue 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Virginia Tech at Navy 5:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Pittsburgh at West Virginia 5:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, New Hampshire at Marquette 5:30 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, Texas-Rio Grande Valley at Arizona 6 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Princeton at South Carolina 6:30 p.m. ESPNEWS

Boys high school, Link Year Prep vs. iSchool of Lewisville 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

NBA, Chicago at Golden State 7:05 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Stanford at Santa Clara 8 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, SMU at Oregon 8 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Villanova at UCLA 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

FOOTBALL

College, Cincinnati at South Florida 3 p.m. ESPN2

College, Wyoming at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Notre Dame 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator MMA 271: Cyborg vs. Kavanagh 7 p.m. Sho

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.