SUNDAY

CYCLING Time TV

Tour de France, Stage 2 4:30 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

European Tour, U.K. Championship 4:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon NBC

Korn Ferry Tour Championship noon Golf

LPGA Tour, NW Arkansas Championship 2 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN

NASCAR Truck Series, WWT Raceway 200 9 a.m. FS1

IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group Race 2 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

High school, Pickerington North (Ohio) vs. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 9 a.m. ESPN2

BASKETBALL

NBA, Boston vs. Toronto 10 a.m. ESPN

NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas 12:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Denver vs. Utah 5:30 p.m. TNT

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. TBS

MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 1 p.m. ESPN2

MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Atlanta at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

Saratoga Live 11:30 a.m. FS1

Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS2

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League, Forge at Atletico Ottawa 11:45 a.m. FS2

MLS, Los Angeles FC at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Colorado vs. Dallas 3 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders 5 p.m. NBC

NHL, Vegas vs. Vancouver 7:30 p.m. NBCSN

MONDAY

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 3 4:30 a.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

U.S. Open Tennis 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open Tennis 3 p.m. ESPN2

U.S. Open Tennis 4 p.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. Root

MLB, St. Louis at Cincinnati 3:30 p.m. ESPN

MLB, San Diego at Colorado 6:30 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Chicago vs. Indiana 3 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, Houston vs. Oklahoma City TBD TNT

WNBA, Los Angeles vs. Minnesota 7 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

NHL, Boston vs. Tampa Bay 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Dallas vs. Colorado 6:45 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Hawthorn vs. Adelaide 12:30 a.m. (Tue) FS1

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon 3 a.m. (Tue) FS2

