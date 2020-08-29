SUNDAY
CYCLING Time TV
Tour de France, Stage 2 4:30 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour, U.K. Championship 4:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon NBC
Korn Ferry Tour Championship noon Golf
LPGA Tour, NW Arkansas Championship 2 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Belgian Grand Prix 6:05 a.m. ESPN
NASCAR Truck Series, WWT Raceway 200 9 a.m. FS1
IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group Race 2 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
High school, Pickerington North (Ohio) vs. Pickerington Central (Ohio) 9 a.m. ESPN2
BASKETBALL
NBA, Boston vs. Toronto 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas 12:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Denver vs. Utah 5:30 p.m. TNT
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets 10 a.m. TBS
MLB, San Francisco at Arizona 1 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Atlanta at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 11:30 a.m. FS1
Saratoga Live 3 p.m. FS2
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, Forge at Atletico Ottawa 11:45 a.m. FS2
MLS, Los Angeles FC at Seattle 7 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Colorado vs. Dallas 3 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Islanders 5 p.m. NBC
NHL, Vegas vs. Vancouver 7:30 p.m. NBCSN
MONDAY
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 3 4:30 a.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
U.S. Open Tennis 9 a.m. ESPN
U.S. Open Tennis 3 p.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open Tennis 4 p.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 1 p.m. Root
MLB, St. Louis at Cincinnati 3:30 p.m. ESPN
MLB, San Diego at Colorado 6:30 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Chicago vs. Indiana 3 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Houston vs. Oklahoma City TBD TNT
WNBA, Los Angeles vs. Minnesota 7 p.m. CBSSN
HOCKEY
NHL, Boston vs. Tampa Bay 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Dallas vs. Colorado 6:45 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Hawthorn vs. Adelaide 12:30 a.m. (Tue) FS1
AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Essendon 3 a.m. (Tue) FS2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.