SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix qualifying 5 a.m. ESPN2
NHRA, Gainesville qualifying 2 p.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kentucky 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour, Irish Open 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship noon NBC
SOCCER
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, West Brom vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
NWSL, Washington at Chicago 10 a.m. CBS
Mexico, Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL 7 p.m. FS1
Italy, Serie A, Spezia Calcio vs. Sassuolo 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPNN
FOOTBALL
College, UCF at East Carolina 9 a.m. ABC
College, Kansas St. at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Fox
College, Florida at Ole Miss 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Georgia Southern at Louisiana 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Kentucky at Auburn 9 a.m. SEC
College, Florida International vs. Liberty 10 a.m. ESPNU
College, Iowa St. at TCU 10:30 a.m. FS1
College, West Virginia at Oklahoma St. 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Mississippi St. at LSU 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Texas at Texas Tech 12:30 p.m. Fox
College, Army at Cincinnati 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Texas-El Paso at Louisiana-Monroe 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Georgia at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
College, Alabama at Missouri 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Florida St. at Miami 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Kansas at Baylor 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Tennessee at South Carolina 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Troy at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS1
Belmont Park Live 10:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Miami at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at Oakland, game 1 1 p.m. Root, MLB
MLB, Milwaukee at St. Louis 4 p.m. Fox
MLB, Seattle at Oakland, game 2 4 p.m. Root
MLB, Cincinnati at Minnesota 4 p.m. FS1
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
HOCKEY
Stanley Cup Final, Dallas vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. TNT
TENNIS
French Open 2 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Leeds United 4 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Newcastle United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Leicester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Tennessee 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Ole Miss at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Missouri at South Carolina 1 p.m. ESPNU
MLS, Portland at Vancouver 7 p.m. Root
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Russian Grand Prix 4:05 a.m. ESPN2
NHRA Drag Racing, Gainesville 11 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Cup Series, Las Vegas 4 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
European Tour, Irish Open 5:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship noon NBC
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Las Vegas at New England 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, San Francisco at N.Y. Giants 10 a.m. Fox
NFL, Dallas at Seattle 1:25 p.m. Fox
NFL, Green Bay at New Orleans 5:20 p.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut 10 a.m. ESPN
WNBA, Seattle vs. Minnesota noon ABC
NBA, Boston vs. Miami 4:30 p.m. ESPN
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Blue at Orange 10 a.m. ESPN2
Athletes Unlimited, Gold at Purple 1 p.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at Oakland noon Root
TENNIS
French Open 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
