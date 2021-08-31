on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

TENNIS Time TV

U.S. Open, 2nd round 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, 2nd round 3 p.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB, St. Louis at Cincinnati (game 1) 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Houston at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

World Cup 2022 qualifying, Norway vs. Netherlands 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

NWSL, OL Reign at Houston 5 p.m. CBSSN

GOLF

PGA Tour Championship Charity Event noon Golf

European Tour, Italian Open, 1st round 4:30 a.m. (Thu) Golf

FOOTBALL

Men’s college, UAB at Jacksonville St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN

TOKYO PARALYMPICS

Track and Field; Cycling; Table Tennis; Wheelchair Tennis 6 p.m. NBCSN

Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Cycling midnight NBCSN

THURSDAY

GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour, Tour Championship, 1st round 7 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Championship, 1st round 10 a.m. Golf

TENNIS

U.S. Open, 2nd round 9 a.m. ESPN

U.S. Open, 2nd round 3 p.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB, Oakland at Detroit 10 a.m. MLB

Minor league, Eugene at Hillsboro 7 p.m. Root

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

Men’s college, Temple at Rutgers 3:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Boise St. at UCF 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, East Carolina at Appalachian St. 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Weber St. at Utah 4:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Minnesota 5 p.m. Fox

Men’s college, Bowling Green at Tennessee 5 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Southern Utah at Arizona St. 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

TOKYO PARALYMPICS

Track and Field; Canoe/Kayak; Cycling; Wheelchair Tennis 6 p.m. NBCSN

Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball; Goalball midnight NBCSN

SOCCER

World Cup 2022 qualifying, El Salvador vs. U.S. 7 p.m. CBSSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

