SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

FA Women’s Super League, Chelsea vs. Reading 6:30 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Everton 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

MLS, Atlanta United at Inter Miami 10 a.m. ABC

Premier League, Arsenal vs. West Brom 11 a.m. NBC

MLS, Seattle at Portland noon ABC

MLS, Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City 4:30 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

ATP, Madrid: men’s doubles final 6:30 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Madrid: men’s singles final 9:30 a.m. Tennis

ATP/WTA, Madrid noon Tennis

ATP/WTA, Rome 1 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

ATP/WTA, Rome 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

GOLF

Walker Cup 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship noon CBS

Regions Tradition noon Golf

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Patriot final, Loyola (MD) at Lehigh 9 a.m. CBSSN

SOFTBALL

College, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Texas A&M at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

College, Michigan at Minnesota noon Big Ten

College, Arizona at Oregon noon Pac-12

College, Stanford at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

College, Ole Miss at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPNU

College, Mississippi St. at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC

College, Navy at Army 11:30 a.m. CBSSN

MLB, Seattle at Texas 11:30 a.m. Root

College, USC at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Philadelphia at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Miami at Boston 10 a.m. ESPN

NBA, New York at L.A. Clippers 12:30 p.m. ESPN

WINTER SPORTS

World Women’s Curling Championship, Gold medal game, teams TBD noon NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Darlington (S.C.) 12:30 p.m. FS1

TRACK AND FIELD

Mt. SAC Relays, Elite Division 1:30 p.m. NBC

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Fulham vs. Burnley 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Angels at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB

HOCKEY

NHL, Dallas at Chicago 5 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Houston at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Rome 1 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

ATP/WTA, Rome 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

Listings are the most accurate available.

