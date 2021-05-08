SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
FA Women’s Super League, Chelsea vs. Reading 6:30 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Everton 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
MLS, Atlanta United at Inter Miami 10 a.m. ABC
Premier League, Arsenal vs. West Brom 11 a.m. NBC
MLS, Seattle at Portland noon ABC
MLS, Austin FC at Sporting Kansas City 4:30 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
ATP, Madrid: men’s doubles final 6:30 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Madrid: men’s singles final 9:30 a.m. Tennis
ATP/WTA, Madrid noon Tennis
ATP/WTA, Rome 1 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
ATP/WTA, Rome 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
GOLF
Walker Cup 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Wells Fargo Championship noon CBS
Regions Tradition noon Golf
LACROSSE
Men’s college, Patriot final, Loyola (MD) at Lehigh 9 a.m. CBSSN
SOFTBALL
College, Oklahoma at Oklahoma St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Texas A&M at Florida 9 a.m. SEC
College, Michigan at Minnesota noon Big Ten
College, Arizona at Oregon noon Pac-12
College, Stanford at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
College, Ole Miss at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPNU
College, Mississippi St. at South Carolina 11 a.m. SEC
College, Navy at Army 11:30 a.m. CBSSN
MLB, Seattle at Texas 11:30 a.m. Root
College, USC at Oregon St. noon Pac-12 (Ore)
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Philadelphia at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Miami at Boston 10 a.m. ESPN
NBA, New York at L.A. Clippers 12:30 p.m. ESPN
WINTER SPORTS
World Women’s Curling Championship, Gold medal game, teams TBD noon NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Darlington (S.C.) 12:30 p.m. FS1
TRACK AND FIELD
Mt. SAC Relays, Elite Division 1:30 p.m. NBC
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Fulham vs. Burnley 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB, L.A. Angels at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 8 p.m. MLB
HOCKEY
NHL, Dallas at Chicago 5 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Houston at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Rome 1 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
ATP/WTA, Rome 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
Listings are the most accurate available.
