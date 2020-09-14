on the air

Sports on television

TUESDAY

CYCLING Time TV

Tour de France, Stage 16 4:30 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Miami vs. Boston 3:40 p.m. ESPN

WNBA, Connecticut vs. Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA, Washington vs. Phoenix 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

MLB, Oakland at Colorado 5:30 p.m. FS1

MLB, San Francisco at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root

Korea, LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. (Wed) ESPN2

HOCKEY

NHL, N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Canadian Premier League, Forge at Cavalry 9:30 a.m. FS2

Canadian Premier League, Pacific at HFX Wanderers 5 p.m. FS2

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Rome 2 a.m. (Wed) Tennis

WEDNESDAY

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage 17 3:30 a.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

MLB, Washington at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 1 p.m. ESPN

MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, San Francisco at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root

MLB, Arizona at L.A. Angels 7 p.m. ESPN

Korea, Lotte Giants at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2

SOCCER

MLS, Portland at San Jose 6:30 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Rome 2 a.m. (Thu) Tennis

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. West Coast Eagles 2 a.m. (Thu) FS2

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.