TUESDAY
CYCLING Time TV
Tour de France, Stage 16 4:30 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Miami vs. Boston 3:40 p.m. ESPN
WNBA, Connecticut vs. Chicago 4 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA, Washington vs. Phoenix 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Denver vs. L.A. Clippers 6 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
MLB, Oakland at Colorado 5:30 p.m. FS1
MLB, San Francisco at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root
Korea, LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles 2:25 a.m. (Wed) ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, N.Y. Islanders vs. Tampa Bay 5 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, Forge at Cavalry 9:30 a.m. FS2
Canadian Premier League, Pacific at HFX Wanderers 5 p.m. FS2
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Rome 2 a.m. (Wed) Tennis
WEDNESDAY
CYCLING
Tour de France, Stage 17 3:30 a.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
MLB, Washington at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 1 p.m. ESPN
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, San Francisco at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root
MLB, Arizona at L.A. Angels 7 p.m. ESPN
Korea, Lotte Giants at LG Twins 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2
SOCCER
MLS, Portland at San Jose 6:30 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Rome 2 a.m. (Thu) Tennis
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. West Coast Eagles 2 a.m. (Thu) FS2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.