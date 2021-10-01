SATURDAY
GOLF Time TV
European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 5 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Southampton 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Watford 7 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Brighton vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBC
Women’s college, Brown at Columbia noon ESPNEWS
Mexico Primera Division, Guadalajara vs. Atlas 6:55 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Texas at TCU 9 a.m. ABC
College, Michigan at Wisconsin 9 a.m. Fox
College, Minnesota at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Western Michigan at Buffalo 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Arkansas at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Duke at North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Memphis at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Tennessee at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC
College, USC at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12
College, Cincinnati at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC
College, Oregon at Stanford 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Ole Miss at Alabama 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Oklahoma at Kansas St. 12:30 p.m. Fox
College, Ohio St. at Rutgers 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, UCF at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Texas Tech at West Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Troy at South Carolina 12:30 p.m. SEC
College, Nevada at Boise St. 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, South Florida at SMU 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Washington St. at California 2:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Florida at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN
College, Air Force at New Mexico 3:30 p.m. FS2
College, Liberty at Alabama-Birmingham 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Baylor at Oklahoma St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC
College, Kansas at Iowa St. 4 p.m. FS1
College, Indiana at Penn St. 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Northwestern at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Connecticut at Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Auburn at LSU 6 p.m. ESPN
College, Washington at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12
College, Montana at Eastern Washington 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Arizona St. at UCLA 7:30 p.m. FS1
College, Fresno St. at Hawaii 8 p.m. CBSSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 6 p.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Talladega 10 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
SUNDAY
HORSE RACING
Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe 5 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 2:30 p.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Manchester City 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Arkansas at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPNU
USL Championship, New Mexico at Louisville City noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Ole Miss at Florida noon SEC
Women’s college, Oregon at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
MLS, Inter Miami at Portland 2:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, UCLA at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12
MLS, Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy 5 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, California at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12
BASKETBALL
WNBA playoffs, Connecticut at Chicago 10 a.m. ESPN
WNBA playoffs, Las Vegas at Phoenix noon ABC
FOOTBALL
NFL, Kansas City at Philadelphia 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at San Francisco 1 p.m. FOX
NFL, Pittsburgh at Green Bay 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Tampa Bay at New England 5:20 p.m. NBC
GOLF
LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega 11 a.m. NBC
BASEBALL
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle noon Root
MLB, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers noon TBS
Listings are the most accurate available.
