on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

GOLF Time TV

European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 5 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Southampton 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Leeds United vs. Watford 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Brighton vs. Arsenal 9:30 a.m. NBC

Women’s college, Brown at Columbia noon ESPNEWS

Mexico Primera Division, Guadalajara vs. Atlas 6:55 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, Texas at TCU 9 a.m. ABC

College, Michigan at Wisconsin 9 a.m. Fox

College, Minnesota at Purdue 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Western Michigan at Buffalo 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Arkansas at Georgia 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Duke at North Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Memphis at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, Tennessee at Missouri 9 a.m. SEC

College, USC at Colorado 11 a.m. Pac-12

College, Cincinnati at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC

College, Oregon at Stanford 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Ole Miss at Alabama 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Oklahoma at Kansas St. 12:30 p.m. Fox

College, Ohio St. at Rutgers 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, UCF at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Texas Tech at West Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Troy at South Carolina 12:30 p.m. SEC

College, Nevada at Boise St. 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, South Florida at SMU 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Washington St. at California 2:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, Florida at Kentucky 3 p.m. ESPN

College, Air Force at New Mexico 3:30 p.m. FS2

College, Liberty at Alabama-Birmingham 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, Baylor at Oklahoma St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC

College, Kansas at Iowa St. 4 p.m. FS1

College, Indiana at Penn St. 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Northwestern at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Connecticut at Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Auburn at LSU 6 p.m. ESPN

College, Washington at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12

College, Montana at Eastern Washington 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, Arizona St. at UCLA 7:30 p.m. FS1

College, Fresno St. at Hawaii 8 p.m. CBSSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 6 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Talladega 10 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

SUNDAY

HORSE RACING

Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe 5 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 2:30 p.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Manchester City 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Arkansas at Georgia 10 a.m. ESPNU

USL Championship, New Mexico at Louisville City noon ESPN2

Women’s college, Ole Miss at Florida noon SEC

Women’s college, Oregon at Stanford 1 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

MLS, Inter Miami at Portland 2:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, UCLA at Washington 3 p.m. Pac-12

MLS, Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, California at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12

BASKETBALL

WNBA playoffs, Connecticut at Chicago 10 a.m. ESPN

WNBA playoffs, Las Vegas at Phoenix noon ABC

FOOTBALL

NFL, Kansas City at Philadelphia 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at San Francisco 1 p.m. FOX

NFL, Pittsburgh at Green Bay 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Tampa Bay at New England 5:20 p.m. NBC

GOLF

LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega 11 a.m. NBC

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle noon Root

MLB, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers noon TBS

Listings are the most accurate available.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.