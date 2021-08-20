SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Norwich City 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United 7 a.m. NBCSN
Bundesliga, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 9:25 a.m. ABC
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford 9:30 a.m. NBC
MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United 12:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Seattle at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FOX
MLS, New York City FC at New York Red Bulls 5 p.m. FS1
Women’s, Int’l Champions Cup, Portland vs. Lyon 7 p.m. ESPN2
Scottish Premier League, Dundee vs. Hibernian 4 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati 8 a.m. Tennis
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati 3 p.m. Tennis
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Phoenix at Atlanta 9 a.m. ESPN2
BIG3, Week 8 10 a.m. CBS
LACROSSE
Athletes Unlimited, Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn 9 a.m. FS2
Premier Lacrosse League, quarterfinals 11:30 a.m. NBC
Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes 3 p.m. NBCSN
BASEBALL
Little League World Series 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. FS1
Little League World Series noon ABC
MLB, Seattle at Houston 1 p.m. Root
MLB, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers 1 p.m. FS1
Little League World Series 3 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
Little League World Series 5 p.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Buffalo at Chicago 10 a.m. NFL
CFL, Winnipeg at Toronto 1 p.m. ESPN2
NFL preseason, N.Y. Jets at Green Bay 1:30 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Detroit at Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Denver at Seattle 6:30 p.m. NBC
AFL Premiership, Adelaide vs. North Melbourne 11:30 p.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust noon CBS
PGA Tour Champions, Boeing Classic 2 p.m. Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 4 p.m. Golf
Women’s British Open 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS2
BOXING
PBC: Pacquiao vs. Ugas, prelimary bouts 12:30 p.m. FOX
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Michigan 12:30 p.m. NBCSN
IndyCar, Madison (Ill.) 5:30 p.m. NBCSN
TRACK AND FIELD
Prefontaine Classic 1:30 p.m. NBC
ACTION SPORTS
Cornhole, ACL Pro Shootout 7 3 p.m. CBSSN
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Music City Knockout 5 p.m. CBSSN
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
Little League World Series 6 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series 8 a.m. ESPN
Little League World Series 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. TBS
Little League World Series 11 a.m. ABC
MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root
MLB, L.A. Angels at Cleveland 4 p.m. ESPN
SOCCER
Premier League, Wolves vs. Tottenham 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 8:30 a.m. NBCSN
NWSL, Orlando at Washington 1 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Boise St. at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Santa Clara at California 4 p.m. Pac-12
GOLF
Women’s British Open 9 a.m. NBC
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 11 a.m. CBS
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, N.Y. Giants at Cleveland 10 a.m. NFL
NFL preseason, San Francisco at L.A. Chargers 4:30 p.m. NBC, NFL
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Seattle at Washington noon ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals noon FOX
NASCAR Cup Series, Michigan noon NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available.
