SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Norwich City 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Newcastle United 7 a.m. NBCSN

Bundesliga, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 9:25 a.m. ABC

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Watford 9:30 a.m. NBC

MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United 12:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Seattle at Columbus 2:30 p.m. FOX

MLS, New York City FC at New York Red Bulls 5 p.m. FS1

Women’s, Int’l Champions Cup, Portland vs. Lyon 7 p.m. ESPN2

Scottish Premier League, Dundee vs. Hibernian 4 a.m. (Sun) CBSSN

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Cincinnati 8 a.m. Tennis

ATP/WTA, Cincinnati 3 p.m. Tennis

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Phoenix at Atlanta 9 a.m. ESPN2

BIG3, Week 8 10 a.m. CBS

LACROSSE

Athletes Unlimited, Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn 9 a.m. FS2

Premier Lacrosse League, quarterfinals 11:30 a.m. NBC

Premier Lacrosse League, Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes 3 p.m. NBCSN

BASEBALL

Little League World Series 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB, Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. FS1

Little League World Series noon ABC

MLB, Seattle at Houston 1 p.m. Root

MLB, N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers 1 p.m. FS1

Little League World Series 3 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

Little League World Series 5 p.m. ESPN

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, Buffalo at Chicago 10 a.m. NFL

CFL, Winnipeg at Toronto 1 p.m. ESPN2

NFL preseason, N.Y. Jets at Green Bay 1:30 p.m. NFL

NFL preseason, Detroit at Pittsburgh 4:30 p.m. NFL

NFL preseason, Denver at Seattle 6:30 p.m. NBC

AFL Premiership, Adelaide vs. North Melbourne 11:30 p.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust noon CBS

PGA Tour Champions, Boeing Classic 2 p.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Boise Open 4 p.m. Golf

Women’s British Open 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS2

BOXING

PBC: Pacquiao vs. Ugas, prelimary bouts 12:30 p.m. FOX

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Michigan 12:30 p.m. NBCSN

IndyCar, Madison (Ill.) 5:30 p.m. NBCSN

TRACK AND FIELD

Prefontaine Classic 1:30 p.m. NBC

ACTION SPORTS

Cornhole, ACL Pro Shootout 7 3 p.m. CBSSN

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Music City Knockout 5 p.m. CBSSN

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Little League World Series 6 a.m. ESPN

Little League World Series 8 a.m. ESPN

Little League World Series 10 a.m. ESPN

MLB, Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. TBS

Little League World Series 11 a.m. ABC

MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root

MLB, L.A. Angels at Cleveland 4 p.m. ESPN

SOCCER

Premier League, Wolves vs. Tottenham 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Chelsea 8:30 a.m. NBCSN

NWSL, Orlando at Washington 1 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Boise St. at Utah 2 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Santa Clara at California 4 p.m. Pac-12

GOLF

Women’s British Open 9 a.m. NBC

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The Northern Trust 11 a.m. CBS

FOOTBALL

NFL preseason, N.Y. Giants at Cleveland 10 a.m. NFL

NFL preseason, San Francisco at L.A. Chargers 4:30 p.m. NBC, NFL

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Seattle at Washington noon ESPN

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals noon FOX

NASCAR Cup Series, Michigan noon NBCSN

