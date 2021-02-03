THURSDAY
SOCCER Time TV
FIFA Club World Cup, Tigres vs. Ulsan Hyundai 6 a.m. FS2
FIFA Club World Cup, Al-Duhail SC vs. Al-Ahly 9:30 a.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Phoenix Open noon Golf
European Tour, Saudi International midnight (Fri) Golf
European Tour, Saudi International 3:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Wisconsin at Maryland 1 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Iowa at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Georgia at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Iowa 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Cincinnati at Temple 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Campbell at UNC-Asheville 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Arizona at Utah 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Golden State at Dallas 4:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Portland at Philadelphia 5 p.m. NBCSNW
Women’s college, LSU at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Stanford at California 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Washington at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, Minnesota at Rutgers 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Denver at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Washington St. at Oregon 8 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NWHL, Isobel Cup semifinals 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
NWHL, Isobel Cup semifinals 5 p.m. NBCSN
FRIDAY
BASKETBALL
High school, Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Wasatch (UT) noon ESPNU
High school, Montverde (FL) vs. Sunrise Christian (KS) 2 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. 4 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)
Men’s college, George Mason at Dayton 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Akron at Kent St. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Maryland at Penn St. 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Toronto at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Monmouth at Manhattan 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Boise St. at Nevada 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, Boston at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Phoenix Open noon Golf
European Tour, Saudi International 1:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
HOCKEY
College, Notre Dame at Ohio St. 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
NWHL, Isobel Cup finals 4 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Arsenal 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.