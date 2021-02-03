on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

SOCCER Time TV

FIFA Club World Cup, Tigres vs. Ulsan Hyundai 6 a.m. FS2

FIFA Club World Cup, Al-Duhail SC vs. Al-Ahly 9:30 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, Phoenix Open noon Golf

European Tour, Saudi International midnight (Fri) Golf

European Tour, Saudi International 3:30 a.m. (Fri) Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Wisconsin at Maryland 1 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Iowa at Ohio St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh 4 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Georgia at Alabama 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Iowa 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Cincinnati at Temple 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Campbell at UNC-Asheville 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Arizona at Utah 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, Golden State at Dallas 4:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, Portland at Philadelphia 5 p.m. NBCSNW

Women’s college, LSU at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Stanford at California 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Washington at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Minnesota at Rutgers 6 p.m. FS1

NBA, Denver at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Washington St. at Oregon 8 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NWHL, Isobel Cup semifinals 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

NWHL, Isobel Cup semifinals 5 p.m. NBCSN

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

High school, Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Wasatch (UT) noon ESPNU

High school, Montverde (FL) vs. Sunrise Christian (KS) 2 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Arizona at Oregon St. 4 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, George Mason at Dayton 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Akron at Kent St. 4 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Maryland at Penn St. 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, Toronto at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Monmouth at Manhattan 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Boise St. at Nevada 6 p.m. FS1

NBA, Boston at L.A. Clippers 7 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Phoenix Open noon Golf

European Tour, Saudi International 1:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf

HOCKEY

College, Notre Dame at Ohio St. 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

NWHL, Isobel Cup finals 4 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Arsenal 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

