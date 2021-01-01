on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9:30 a.m. NBC

Italian Serie A, Inter Milan vs. Crotone 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2

Premier League, Burnley vs. Fulham 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

FOOTBALL

College, Gator Bowl, NC State vs. Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Outback Bowl, Indiana vs. Ole Miss 9:30 a.m. ABC

College, Fiesta Bowl, Oregon vs. Iowa St. 1 p.m. ESPN

College, Orange Bowl, Texas A&M vs. North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Missouri at Arkansas 9 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Creighton at Providence 9 a.m. FOX

Men’s college, Texas at Kansas 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Louisville at Boston College 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, DePaul at St. John’s 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Duquesne at George Washington 9:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, LSU at Florida 11 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Iowa at Rutgers 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, TCU at Kansas St. 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Clemson at Miami 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Davidson at VCU 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Ohio at Ball St. noon CBSSN

Men’s college, Auburn at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Colorado St. at San Diego St. 1 p.m. CBS

Men’s college, West Virginia at Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Utah at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Butler at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, George Mason at Dayton 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, St. Bonaventure at Richmond 2 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Purdue at Illinois 3 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Alabama at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Wichita St. at Ole Miss 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, California at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Fordham at La Salle 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Marquette at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Duke at Florida St. 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Colorado at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Boise St. at San Jose St. 5:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Nevada at New Mexico 7 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, San Francisco at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Stanford at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Arizona at Washington St. 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Wisconsin at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Duquesne at Dayton 9 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Houston at UCF 9 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 10 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Florida 10 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, George Washington at Fordham 11 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, California at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Iowa St. at Texas noon ESPN2

Women’s college, Georgia at Auburn noon SEC

Men’s college, Lehigh at Lafayette 1 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, UCLA at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Michigan at Northwestern 2 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Missouri at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Navy at Bucknell 3 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Southern Illinois at Drake 3 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Stanford at Arizona St. 3 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Houston at SMU 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Northwestern at Michigan 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

NBA, Portland at Golden State 5:30 p.m. NBCSNW

FOOTBALL

NFL, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Dallas at N.Y. Giants 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, Arizona at L.A. Rams 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Seattle at San Francisco 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, Washington at Philadelphia 5:20 p.m. NBC

SOCCER

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Leicester City 6:10 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

