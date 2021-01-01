SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Sheffield United 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9:30 a.m. NBC
Italian Serie A, Inter Milan vs. Crotone 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
Premier League, Burnley vs. Fulham 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Gator Bowl, NC State vs. Kentucky 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Outback Bowl, Indiana vs. Ole Miss 9:30 a.m. ABC
College, Fiesta Bowl, Oregon vs. Iowa St. 1 p.m. ESPN
College, Orange Bowl, Texas A&M vs. North Carolina 5 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Missouri at Arkansas 9 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Creighton at Providence 9 a.m. FOX
Men’s college, Texas at Kansas 9 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Louisville at Boston College 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, DePaul at St. John’s 9 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, Duquesne at George Washington 9:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, LSU at Florida 11 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Iowa at Rutgers 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, TCU at Kansas St. 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Clemson at Miami 11 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Davidson at VCU 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Ohio at Ball St. noon CBSSN
Men’s college, Auburn at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Colorado St. at San Diego St. 1 p.m. CBS
Men’s college, West Virginia at Oklahoma 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Utah at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Butler at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, George Mason at Dayton 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, St. Bonaventure at Richmond 2 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Purdue at Illinois 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Alabama at Tennessee 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Wichita St. at Ole Miss 3 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, California at Oregon St. 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Fordham at La Salle 3:30 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Marquette at Georgetown 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Duke at Florida St. 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Colorado at UCLA 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Boise St. at San Jose St. 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Nevada at New Mexico 7 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, San Francisco at Gonzaga 7 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Stanford at Oregon 7 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Arizona at Washington St. 7:30 p.m. Pac-12
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Wisconsin at Penn St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Duquesne at Dayton 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Houston at UCF 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Kentucky at Mississippi St. 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Texas A&M at Florida 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, George Washington at Fordham 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, California at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Iowa St. at Texas noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Georgia at Auburn noon SEC
Men’s college, Lehigh at Lafayette 1 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, UCLA at Oregon 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s at Rhode Island 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Michigan at Northwestern 2 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Missouri at Arkansas 2 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Minnesota 2:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Navy at Bucknell 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Southern Illinois at Drake 3 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Stanford at Arizona St. 3 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Houston at SMU 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Northwestern at Michigan 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
NBA, Portland at Golden State 5:30 p.m. NBCSNW
FOOTBALL
NFL, Pittsburgh at Cleveland 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Dallas at N.Y. Giants 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Arizona at L.A. Rams 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at San Francisco 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Washington at Philadelphia 5:20 p.m. NBC
SOCCER
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Leicester City 6:10 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Manchester City 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
