on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Italian Serie A, AS Roma vs. Benevento Calcio 11:30 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Florida St. at Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Tennessee at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Auburn at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC

Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca 5 p.m. FS2

MLS, Los Angeles FC at Portland 7 p.m. Root

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Chicago at Carolina 10 a.m. Fox

NFL, Cleveland at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, Green Bay at Tampa Bay 1:25 p.m. Fox

NFL, L.A. Rams at San Francisco 5:20 p.m. NBC

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas 11:30 a.m. NBC

GOLF

Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic 11:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 2 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB playoffs, NLCS, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers 5 p.m. Fox

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, West Brom vs. Burnley 9:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

WTA, Ostrava; ATP, Antwerp & Cologne 1:30 p.m. Tennis

WTA, Ostrava; ATP, Antwerp & Cologne 1:30 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

FOOTBALL

NFL, Kansas City at Buffalo 2 p.m. Fox, NFL

NFL, Arizona at Dallas 5:15 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

Korea, LG Twins at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2

