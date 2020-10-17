SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Italian Serie A, AS Roma vs. Benevento Calcio 11:30 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Florida St. at Virginia 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Tennessee at Kentucky 2 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Auburn at Georgia 3 p.m. SEC
Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Pachuca 5 p.m. FS2
MLS, Los Angeles FC at Portland 7 p.m. Root
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Chicago at Carolina 10 a.m. Fox
NFL, Cleveland at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Green Bay at Tampa Bay 1:25 p.m. Fox
NFL, L.A. Rams at San Francisco 5:20 p.m. NBC
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Kansas 11:30 a.m. NBC
GOLF
Tour Champions, Dominion Energy Charity Classic 11:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek 2 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
MLB playoffs, NLCS, Atlanta vs. L.A. Dodgers 5 p.m. Fox
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, West Brom vs. Burnley 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
WTA, Ostrava; ATP, Antwerp & Cologne 1:30 p.m. Tennis
WTA, Ostrava; ATP, Antwerp & Cologne 1:30 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
FOOTBALL
NFL, Kansas City at Buffalo 2 p.m. Fox, NFL
NFL, Arizona at Dallas 5:15 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
Korea, LG Twins at KT Wiz 2:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2
