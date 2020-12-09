THURSDAY
GOLF Time TV
U.S. Women’s Open 9:30 a.m. Golf
European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 11 p.m. Golf
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Pipe Masters Day 3 10 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Illinois at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Portland at Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Jackson St. at Ole Miss 5 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Missouri-Kansas City at Minnesota 5 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, San Diego St. at Arizona St. 7 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
College, Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi 3:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. Root
NFL, New England at L.A. Rams 5:20 p.m. FOX, NFL
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez 7 p.m. CBSSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 12:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 4:55 a.m. ESPN2
Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 8 a.m. Golf
U.S. Women’s Open, noon Golf
European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 11 p.m. Golf
WATER SPORTS
World Surf League, Pipe Masters, Day 4 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs. West Ham United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Rutgers at Wisconsin noon Big Ten
Men’s college, St. John’s at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Appalachian St. at Charlotte 2 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Nebraska at Creighton 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Iona at Fairfield 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Washington St. at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Villanova at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Iowa St. at Iowa 6 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Marquette at UCLA 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
NBA preseason, Sacramento at Portland 7:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW
FOOTBALL
College, Arizona St. at Arizona 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Utah at Colorado 6:30 p.m. FS1
College, Nevada vs. San Jose St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
HOCKEY
College, Western Michigan vs. Colorado College 5:30 p.m. Root
