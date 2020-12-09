on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

GOLF Time TV

U.S. Women’s Open 9:30 a.m. Golf

European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 11 p.m. Golf

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Pipe Masters Day 3 10 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Arizona St. at Arizona 3 p.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Illinois at Nebraska 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Portland at Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Jackson St. at Ole Miss 5 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Missouri-Kansas City at Minnesota 5 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, San Diego St. at Arizona St. 7 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

College, Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi 3:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech 4 p.m. Root

NFL, New England at L.A. Rams 5:20 p.m. FOX, NFL

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 254: Macfarlane vs. Velasquez 7 p.m. CBSSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 12:55 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 4:55 a.m. ESPN2

Formula 1, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix practice 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, QBE Shootout 8 a.m. Golf

U.S. Women’s Open, noon Golf

European Tour, DP World Tour Championship 11 p.m. Golf

WATER SPORTS

World Surf League, Pipe Masters, Day 4 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier League, Leeds United vs. West Ham United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Rutgers at Wisconsin noon Big Ten

Men’s college, St. John’s at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Appalachian St. at Charlotte 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Nebraska at Creighton 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Nebraska-Omaha at Kansas 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Iona at Fairfield 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Washington St. at Washington 4 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Villanova at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Iowa St. at Iowa 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Marquette at UCLA 6:30 p.m. Pac-12

NBA preseason, Sacramento at Portland 7:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW

FOOTBALL

College, Arizona St. at Arizona 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Utah at Colorado 6:30 p.m. FS1

College, Nevada vs. San Jose St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

HOCKEY

College, Western Michigan vs. Colorado College 5:30 p.m. Root

