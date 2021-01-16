on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6 a.m. NBCSN

Spanish Super Cup final, Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao 11:55 a.m. ESPN2

Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL 4:50 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Washington at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Cincinnati at UCF 9 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Miami at Syracuse 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Iowa at Northwestern 9 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Penn St. at Purdue 10 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M 10 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Auburn at Florida 10 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Massachusetts at VCU 11 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Washington St. at UCLA 11 a.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Marquette at St. John’s 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, UCF at Houston 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Massachusetts at Fordham 11:30 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Florida St. at Louisville noon ESPN2

Women’s college, Ole Miss at Georgia noon SEC

Men’s college, Fresno St. at Nevada 1 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Dayton at George Washington 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 2 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Kentucky 2 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Lafayette at Loyola (Md.) 3 p.m. CBSSN

High school, IMG Academy (FL) at Montverde (FL) 4:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

NFL playoffs, Cleveland at Kansas City 12:05 p.m. CBS

NFL playoffs, Tampa Bay at New Orleans 3:40 p.m. FOX

FIGURE SKATING

U.S. Championships, Men’s Free Skate 12:30 p.m. NBC

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, Maryland at Penn St. 2 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Utah at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour, Sony Open in Hawaii 3 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

Australian Baseball League, Perth vs. Brisbane 4 p.m. Root

Australian Baseball League, Perth vs. Adelaide 8 p.m. Root

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

High school, La Lumiere (IN) vs. Legacy Early College (SC) 8 a.m. ESPNU

High school, Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Ischool Lewisville (TX) 10 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, St. John’s at Connecticut 11:30 a.m. FOX

High school, Sunrise Christian (KS) vs. IMG Academy (FL) noon ESPNU

NBA, San Antonio at Portland noon NBCSNW

Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s at La Salle 1 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Purdue at Iowa 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

High school, Wasatch (UT) vs. Montverde (FL) 2 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Phoenix at Memphis 2 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Florida St. at Louisville 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Arkansas at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, LSU at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC

NBA, Milwaukee at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Kansas at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, New Mexico at UNLV 6:30 p.m. FS1

NBA, Golden State at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. TNT

HOCKEY

NHL, Columbus at Detroit 9 a.m. NBCSN

NHL, Boston at N.Y. Islanders 2 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Buffalo at Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

College, North Dakota at Denver 6 p.m. CBSSN

NHL, Arizona at Vegas 7 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Newcastle United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s, United States vs. Colombia 4 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

Australian Baseball League, Brisbane vs. Adelaide 8 p.m. Root

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.

