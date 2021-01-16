SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Tottenham Hotspur 6 a.m. NBCSN
Spanish Super Cup final, Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao 11:55 a.m. ESPN2
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Tigres UANL 4:50 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Washington at Pittsburgh 9 a.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Cincinnati at UCF 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Miami at Syracuse 9 a.m. Root
Men’s college, Iowa at Northwestern 9 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Penn St. at Purdue 10 a.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Texas A&M 10 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Auburn at Florida 10 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Massachusetts at VCU 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Washington St. at UCLA 11 a.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Marquette at St. John’s 11 a.m. FS1
Men’s college, UCF at Houston 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Massachusetts at Fordham 11:30 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Florida St. at Louisville noon ESPN2
Women’s college, Ole Miss at Georgia noon SEC
Men’s college, Fresno St. at Nevada 1 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona 1 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Dayton at George Washington 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, Northern Iowa at Loyola-Chicago 2 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Vanderbilt at Kentucky 2 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Lafayette at Loyola (Md.) 3 p.m. CBSSN
High school, IMG Academy (FL) at Montverde (FL) 4:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
NFL playoffs, Cleveland at Kansas City 12:05 p.m. CBS
NFL playoffs, Tampa Bay at New Orleans 3:40 p.m. FOX
FIGURE SKATING
U.S. Championships, Men’s Free Skate 12:30 p.m. NBC
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, Maryland at Penn St. 2 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Utah at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Sony Open in Hawaii 3 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
Australian Baseball League, Perth vs. Brisbane 4 p.m. Root
Australian Baseball League, Perth vs. Adelaide 8 p.m. Root
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
High school, La Lumiere (IN) vs. Legacy Early College (SC) 8 a.m. ESPNU
High school, Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Ischool Lewisville (TX) 10 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, St. John’s at Connecticut 11:30 a.m. FOX
High school, Sunrise Christian (KS) vs. IMG Academy (FL) noon ESPNU
NBA, San Antonio at Portland noon NBCSNW
Men’s college, Saint Joseph’s at La Salle 1 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, Purdue at Iowa 1:30 p.m. Big Ten
High school, Wasatch (UT) vs. Montverde (FL) 2 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, Phoenix at Memphis 2 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Florida St. at Louisville 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Arkansas at South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, LSU at Missouri 4 p.m. SEC
NBA, Milwaukee at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Kansas at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, New Mexico at UNLV 6:30 p.m. FS1
NBA, Golden State at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. TNT
HOCKEY
NHL, Columbus at Detroit 9 a.m. NBCSN
NHL, Boston at N.Y. Islanders 2 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Buffalo at Philadelphia 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
College, North Dakota at Denver 6 p.m. CBSSN
NHL, Arizona at Vegas 7 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Newcastle United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s, United States vs. Colombia 4 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
Australian Baseball League, Brisbane vs. Adelaide 8 p.m. Root
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV stations.
