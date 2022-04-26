on the air

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Mets at St. Louis 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Arizona 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Tampa Bay 3:30 p.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League, Liverpool vs. Villarreal noon CBS

CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship, United States vs. Costa Rica 12:50 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship, Mexico vs. Trinidad & Tobago 3:50 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF Champions League, Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders 7:30 p.m. FS1

SOFTBALL

College, Lamar at Texas A&M 4 p.m. SEC

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Chicago at Milwaukee 4:30 p.m. TNT

NBA playoffs, Denver at Golden State 7 p.m. TNT

HOCKEY

NHL, Los Angeles at Seattle 7 p.m. Root/Root+

THURSDAY

GOLF

DP World Tour, Catalunya Championship 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Mexico Open at Vidanta 12:30 p.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Palos Verdes Championship 3:30 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Colorado at Philadelphia 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Tampa Bay 10 a.m. Root/Root+

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

College, Alabama at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

College, Texas A&M at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester United vs. Chelsea 11:45 a.m. USA

CONCACAF Women’s U-17 Championship, Canada vs. Jamaica 3:50 p.m. FS2

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Johns Hopkins at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s College Lacrosse, Rutgers at Ohio St. 5 p.m. Big Ten

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs, Philadelphia at Toronto 4 p.m. NBATV

NBA playoffs, Phoenix at New Orleans 4:30 p.m. TNT

NBA playoffs, Dallas at Utah 7 p.m. TNT

SOFTBALL

College, Oklahoma St. at Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Professional Fighters League, Featherweights & Heavyweights 6 p.m. ESPN2

Listings are the most accurate available.

