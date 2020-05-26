WEDNESDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio Germany, RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin 9:30 a.m. FS2
Germany, Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Schalke 04 11:30 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Charlotte 5 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, Samsung Lions vs. Lotte Giants 2:25 a.m. (Thu) ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
