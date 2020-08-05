THURSDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV/Radio
Formula E, Berlin qualifying 5 a.m. FS2
Formula E, Berlin E-Prix, Round 7 10 a.m. FS2
Formula 1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. ESPN2
GOLF
European Tour, English Championship 7 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Championship 1 p.m. ESPN
Women’s U.S. Amateur 1 p.m. Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open 4 p.m. Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, Minnesota at Pittsburgh 10:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 1 p.m. MLB, Root
MLB, Chicago Cubs at Kansas City 4 p.m. Fox
Korea, Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
NBA, Miami vs. Milwaukee 1 p.m. TNT
WNBA, Seattle vs. Atlanta 3 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas 3:30 p.m. TNT
NBA, Portland vs. Denver 5 p.m. NBCSNW
NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Houston 6 p.m. TNT
WNBA, Chicago vs. Phoenix 7 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
MLS, Orlando City vs. Minnesota United 5 p.m. ESPN2
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Tigres UANL 7 p.m. FS1
FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Truck Series, Michigan 3 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
GOLF
European Tour, English Championship 7 a.m. Golf
Women’s U.S. Amateur 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Championship 1 p.m. ESPN
LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic 1 p.m. Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open 4 p.m. Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs. Richmond 11:30 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay 3:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Angels at Texas 6 p.m. FS1
MLB, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers 6:30 p.m. MLB
MLB, Colorado at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root
Korea, KT Wiz at Hanwha Eagles 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA, Orlando vs. Philadelphia 3:30 p.m. TNT
WNBA, New York vs. Washington 4 p.m. ESPN2
WNBA, Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Boston vs. Toronto 6 p.m. TNT
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.