on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV/Radio

Formula E, Berlin qualifying 5 a.m. FS2

Formula E, Berlin E-Prix, Round 7 10 a.m. FS2

Formula 1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. ESPN2

GOLF

European Tour, English Championship 7 a.m. Golf

LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Championship 1 p.m. ESPN

Women’s U.S. Amateur 1 p.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open 4 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, Minnesota at Pittsburgh 10:30 a.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Angels at Seattle 1 p.m. MLB, Root

MLB, Chicago Cubs at Kansas City 4 p.m. Fox

Korea, Lotte Giants at Doosan Bears 2:25 a.m. (Fri) ESPN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 11 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

NBA, Miami vs. Milwaukee 1 p.m. TNT

WNBA, Seattle vs. Atlanta 3 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas 3:30 p.m. TNT

NBA, Portland vs. Denver 5 p.m. NBCSNW

NBA, L.A. Lakers vs. Houston 6 p.m. TNT

WNBA, Chicago vs. Phoenix 7 p.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

MLS, Orlando City vs. Minnesota United 5 p.m. ESPN2

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Tigres UANL 7 p.m. FS1

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice 6:55 a.m. ESPN2

NASCAR Truck Series, Michigan 3 p.m. FS1

Formula 1, 70th Anniversary Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

GOLF

European Tour, English Championship 7 a.m. Golf

Women’s U.S. Amateur 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Championship 1 p.m. ESPN

LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic 1 p.m. Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open 4 p.m. Golf

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs. Richmond 11:30 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay 3:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, L.A. Angels at Texas 6 p.m. FS1

MLB, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers 6:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Colorado at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root

Korea, KT Wiz at Hanwha Eagles 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA, Orlando vs. Philadelphia 3:30 p.m. TNT

WNBA, New York vs. Washington 4 p.m. ESPN2

WNBA, Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas 6 p.m. ESPN2

NBA, Boston vs. Toronto 6 p.m. TNT

