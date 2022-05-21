on the air

SUNDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV

Formula 1, Spain Grand Prix 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar, Indianapolis 500 qualifying 1 p.m. NBC

NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Open 2:30 p.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, All-Star Race 5 p.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Championship w/Joe Buck & Michael Collins 6 a.m. ESPN

PGA Championship 7 a.m. ESPN

PGA Championship 10 a.m. CBS

RODEO

Bull Riding, PBR World Finals: Championship Rd. 7 a.m. CBSSN

Bull Riding, PBR World Finals: Championship Rd. 9 a.m. CBS

SOCCER

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Aston Villa 8 a.m. NBC

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Wolves 8 a.m. USA

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Everton 8 a.m. CNBC

Premier League, teams TBD 8 a.m. Golf

Canadian Premier League, Ottawa at Edmonton 3 p.m. FS2

MLS, Philadelphia at Portland 7 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

Basketball Africa League quarterfinal, SLAC vs. Zamalek 9 a.m. NBATV

WNBA, Chicago at Washington noon ABC

NBA Conference Final, Golden State at Dallas 6 p.m. TNT

FOOTBALL

USFL, Pittsburgh vs. New Orleans 9 a.m. FS1

USFL, Houston vs. New Jersey 1 p.m. FOX

LACROSSE

Men’s NCAA Tournament, Delaware vs. Cornell 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s NCAA Tournament, Virginia vs. Maryland 11:30 a.m. ESPNU

SOFTBALL

NCAA Tournament Regional 9 a.m. ESPN2, SEC

NCAA Tournament Regional 11 a.m. ESPN2, SEC

NCAA Tournament Regional 1 p.m. ESPN2

NCAA Tournament Regional 5 p.m. ESPNU

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia 10:30 a.m. MLB

MLB, Seattle at Boston 10:30 a.m. Root/Root+

MLB, regional coverage 1:30 p.m. MLB

MLB, Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees 4 p.m. ESPN

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Florida at Tampa Bay 10:30 a.m. TNT

NHL playoffs, Carolina at N.Y. Rangers 12:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL playoffs, Calgary at Edmonton 5 p.m. ESPN2

TENNIS

French Open 2 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

MONDAY

TENNIS

French Open 11:45 a.m. Tennis

French Open 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis

GOLF

Women’s NCAA, Individual National Championship 2 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB

MLB, Oakland at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root, Root+

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs, Florida at Tampa Bay 4 p.m. TNT

NHL playoffs, Colorado at St. Louis 6:30 p.m. TNT

BASKETBALL

NBA Conference Final, Miami at Boston 5:30 p.m. ABC

