THURSDAY
TENNIS Time TV
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati 8 a.m. Tennis
GOLF
U.S. Amateur, Round of 32 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon Golf
DP World Tour, Czech Masters 4 a.m. (Fri) Golf
BASEBALL
Little League World Series, Europe-Africa vs. Asia-Pacific 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, regional coverage 11 a.m. MLB
Little League World Series, Great Lakes vs. Midwest noon ESPN
Little League World Series, Puerto Rico vs. Mexico 2 p.m. ESPN
Little League World Series, Mid-Atlantic vs. Southwest 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, regional coverage 4 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
Women’s college, Weber St. at Colorado 3 p.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, USC at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Florida St. at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, New Mexico St. at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. León 5 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Iowa at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12
BASKETBALL
WNBA playoffs, Dallas at Connecticut 5 p.m. ESPNU, NBATV
WNBA playoffs, Washington at Seattle 7 p.m. ESPN2
FOOTBALL
NFL preseason, Chicago at Seattle 5 p.m. ESPN
AFL Premiership, Brisbane vs. Melbourne 2:30 a.m. (Fri) FS1
FRIDAY
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati: quarterfinals 8 a.m. Tennis
ATP/WTA, Cincinnati: quarterfinals 4 p.m. Tennis
U.S. Amateur, quarterfinals 9 a.m. Golf
DP World Tour, Czech Masters 3:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
Women’s French Cup, third-place match: Barcelona vs. Paris Saint-Germain 9 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s French Cup, final: Bayern Munich vs. Manchester United W.F.C. noon CBSSN
Men’s college, Pacific at California 1 p.m. Pac-12
NWSL, Angel City FC at Kansas City 5 p.m. CBSSN
MLS, Seattle at LA Galaxy 7 p.m. ESPN
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Wolves 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
Little League World Series, Panama vs. Caribbean 10 a.m. ESPN
MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
Little League World Series, Mountain vs. Southeast noon ESPN
Little League World Series, Japan vs. TBD 2 p.m. ESPN
Little League World Series, Metro vs. TBD 4 p.m. ESPN
Banana Ball, Party Animals vs. Savannah Bananas 4 p.m. ESPN2
MLB, Seattle at Oakland 6:30 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
ARCA, Watkins Glen 3 p.m. FS1
NFL preseason, Carolina at New England 4 p.m. NFL
NFL preseason, Houston at L.A. Rams 7 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, North Melbourne vs. Gold Coast 9 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Port Adelaide vs. Adelaide 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS2
Listings are the most accurate available.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Find everything you need to know to live your best Central Oregon life. Only $13 if you subscribe today. • Full digital access to all online content• Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning*Add Sunday print for FREE
— Jenny Smithers, Bend SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTERS
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.