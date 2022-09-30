SATURDAY
BASEBALL Time TV
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Oakland at Seattle 1 p.m. ROOT
MLB, Boston at Toronto 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta 4 p.m. FOX
MLB, regional coverage 7 p.m. MLB BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason, Memphis at Milwaukee 5 p.m. NBATV
NBA Preseason, Washington at Golden State 10 p.m. NBATV
FOOTBALL
College, Oklahoma at TCU 9 a.m. ABC
College, Navy at Air Force 9 a.m. CBS
College, Michigan at Iowa 9 a.m. FOX
College, Illinois at Wisconsin 9 a.m. BIG10
College, Georgia St. at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Kentucky at Ole Miss 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Purdue at Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Temple at Memphis 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Oregon St. at Utah 11 a.m. PAC12
College, Wake Forest at Florida St. 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Alabama at Arkansas 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Oklahoma St. at Baylor 12:30 p.m. FOX
College, Rutgers at Ohio St. 12:30 p.m. BIG10
College, Fresno St. at Connecticut 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Northwestern at Penn St. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Iowa St. at Kansas 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo 12:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Central Michigan at Toledo 12:30 p.m. NFL
College, Michigan St. at Maryland 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC
College, California at Washington St. 2:30 p.m. PAC12
College, LSU at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Cincinnati at Tulsa 4 p.m. ESPNU
College, NC State at Clemson 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Indiana at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. BIG10
College, San Jose St. at Wyoming 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Georgia at Missouri 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, West Virginia at Texas 4:30 p.m. FS1
College, CFB Primetime with The Pat McAfee Show: NC State at Clemson 4:35 p.m. ESPN2
College, Colorado at Arizona 6:30 p.m. PAC12
College, UC Davis at Montana St. 7:15 p.m. ESPNU
College, Arizona St. at USC 7:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Stanford at Oregon 8 p.m. FS1
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
DP World Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 3:30 a.m. (Sun) GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL Preseason, Vancouver at Seattle 6:30 p.m. ROOT
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 1 p.m. NBC
America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Petit Le Mans 9 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Truck Series, Talladega 9:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 1 p.m. USA
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Petit Le Mans 4 p.m. USA
W Series, Singapore 1:40 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
Formula 1, Singapore Grand Prix 4:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Napoli vs. Torino 6 a.m. CBSSN
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Wolves 9:30 a.m. USA
SUNDAY
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10:30 a.m. MLB
MLB, Oakland at Seattle 1 p.m. ROOT
MLB, N.Y. Mets at Atlanta 4 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA Preseason, Charlotte at Boston 10 a.m. NBATV
NBA Preseason, Utah at Toronto 3 p.m. NBATV
FOOTBALL
NFL, Minnesota vs. New Orleans 6:30 a.m. NFL
NFL, Buffalo at Baltimore 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, Seattle at Detroit 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, Denver at Las Vegas 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Kansas City at Tampa Bay 5:15 p.m. NBC
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic 10 a.m. GOLF
PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. GOLF
HORSE RACING
Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe 6:30 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Talladega 11 a.m. NBC
NHRA, Midwest Nationals 11 a.m. FS1
SOCCER
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Aston Villa 8:30 a.m. USA
Women’s College, Rutgers at Purdue 9 a.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Northwestern at Illinois 11 a.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Kentucky at LSU 11 a.m. SEC
MLS, Los Angeles FC at Portland noon ABC
Women’s College, UCLA at Oregon St. noon PAC12
Men’s College, Indiana at Michigan 1 p.m. BIG10
MLS, Seattle at Sporting Kansas City 2 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Washington at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC12
Mexico, Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlán 4 p.m. FS2
Listings are the most accurate available.
