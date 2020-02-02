MONDAY
TENNIS Time TV/Radio
ATP, Cordoba Open 10:30 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
ATP, Montpellier, Cordoba, Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 3 a.m. (Tue) Tennis
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Indiana at Purdue 3 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, North Carolina at Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Oregon at Connecticut 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Norfolk St. at North Carolina Central 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Georgia at Mississippi St. 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Michigan St. at Maryland 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Texas at Kansas 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Baylor at Kansas St. 6 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, Panama vs. Haiti 3 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, United States vs. Costa Rica 5:30 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Philadelphia at Detroit 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
TUESDAY
TENNIS
ATP, Cordoba; Fed Cup, USTA 2 p.m. Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 2 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Montpellier/Cordoba/Pune; USTA, Dallas/Midland 3 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, Canada vs. Mexico 3:30 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Duke at Boston College 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Tennessee at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Auburn at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Rutgers at Maryland 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Milwaukee Bucks at New Orleans Pelicans 4:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Penn St. at Michigan St. 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Mississippi St. at Kentucky 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Oklahoma at Texas Tech 6 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Portland at Denver 6 p.m. NBCSNW; KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM
Men’s college, Missouri at Texas A&M 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Xavier at DePaul 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Boise St. at Wyoming 7 p.m. Root
NBA, San Antonio at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Air Force at Nevada 8 p.m. ESPN2
HOCKEY
NHL, Chicago at Minnesota 5 p.m. NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
