on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Italian Serie A, Cagliari vs. Atalanta 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, West Brom vs. Manchester United 6 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Leeds United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey 5 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, VCU at Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, LSU at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Northwestern at Ohio St. 9:30 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Michigan at Wisconsin 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Tulane at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Washington at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12

Women’s college, Georgia at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC

Women’s college, Tennessee at Texas A&M noon ESPN

Men’s college, Nebraska at Penn St. noon Big Ten

Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Drake noon ESPN2

Men’s college, Marquette at Seton Hall noon FS1

Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Texas at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Maryland at Nebraska 2 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Alabama at Auburn 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Colgate at Army 3 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona St. 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Minnesota at Maryland 4 p.m. FS1

NBA, Portland at Dallas 4:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Denver 7 p.m. ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon CBS

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2

HOCKEY

NHL, Washington at Pittsburgh noon NBC

NHL, Colorado at Vegas 4 p.m. NBCSN

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, UCLA at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Phillip Island Trophy 6 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open midnight ESPN2

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Sheffield United 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Newcastle United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

NBA G League, Iowa Wolves vs. G League Ignite noon ESPNU

Women’s college, Stanford at Oregon 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Virginia at Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN

High school, Minnehaha Academy (MN) vs. Houston (TN) 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Kentucky at Florida 4 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, Seton Hall at DePaul 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Washington at Washington St. 5 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Texas Tech at TCU 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Texas Southern at Jackson St. 6 p.m. ESPNU

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, Nebraska at Michigan noon Big Ten

HOCKEY

NHL, N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo 4 p.m. NBCSN

TENNIS

Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2

Phillip Island Trophy 6 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open midnight ESPN2

