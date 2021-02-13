SUNDAY
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Cagliari vs. Atalanta 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, West Brom vs. Manchester United 6 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Leeds United 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Mexico Primera Division, Santos Laguna vs. Monterrey 5 p.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, VCU at Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, LSU at South Carolina 9 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Northwestern at Ohio St. 9:30 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Michigan at Wisconsin 10 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Tulane at South Florida 11 a.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Washington at Arizona 11 a.m. Pac-12
Women’s college, Georgia at Missouri 11 a.m. SEC
Women’s college, Tennessee at Texas A&M noon ESPN
Men’s college, Nebraska at Penn St. noon Big Ten
Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Drake noon ESPN2
Men’s college, Marquette at Seton Hall noon FS1
Women’s college, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 1 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Texas at Baylor 2 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Maryland at Nebraska 2 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Alabama at Auburn 3 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Colgate at Army 3 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Oregon St. at Arizona St. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Minnesota at Maryland 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Portland at Dallas 4:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Denver 7 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Pebble Beach Pro-Am noon CBS
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2
HOCKEY
NHL, Washington at Pittsburgh noon NBC
NHL, Colorado at Vegas 4 p.m. NBCSN
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, UCLA at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Phillip Island Trophy 6 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Sheffield United 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Newcastle United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10:30 a.m. FS2
BASKETBALL
NBA G League, Iowa Wolves vs. G League Ignite noon ESPNU
Women’s college, Stanford at Oregon 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Virginia at Florida St. 4 p.m. ESPN
High school, Minnehaha Academy (MN) vs. Houston (TN) 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Kentucky at Florida 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s college, Seton Hall at DePaul 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Washington at Washington St. 5 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Texas Tech at TCU 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Texas Southern at Jackson St. 6 p.m. ESPNU
GYMNASTICS
Women’s college, Nebraska at Michigan noon Big Ten
HOCKEY
NHL, N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo 4 p.m. NBCSN
TENNIS
Australian Open 4 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open 6 p.m. ESPN2
Phillip Island Trophy 6 p.m. Tennis
Australian Open midnight ESPN2
