FRIDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge 2 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Scottish Open 4 a.m. (Sat) Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, Miami at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. ABC
MLB, Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers (if necessary) 3:30 p.m. ESPN
MLB, St. Louis at San Diego 7 p.m. ESPN
MOTOR SPORTS
IndyCar, Harvest GP Race 1 12:30 p.m. USA
BASKETBALL
WNBA Finals, Seattle vs. Las Vegas 4 p.m. ESPN2
NBA Finals, Miami vs. L.A. Lakers 6 p.m. ABC
SOCCER
Women’s College, Tennessee at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
Women’s College, Mississippi St. at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPNU
FOOTBALL
College, Louisiana Tech at BYU 6 p.m. ESPN2
AFL Premiership, St. Kilda vs. Western Bulldogs 11:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Collingwood 3 a.m. (Sat) FS2
TENNIS
French Open 2 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Everton vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC
MLS, New York at Orlando City 1:30 p.m. Fox
NWSL, Portland at Utah 7 p.m. CBSSN
Italy, Serie A, Atalanta vs. Cagliari 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPN2
FOOTBALL
College, Baylor at West Virginia 9 a.m. ABC
College, TCU at Texas 9 a.m. Fox
College, South Carolina at Florida 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Arkansas St. at Coastal Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, East Carolina at Georgia St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Missouri at Tennessee 9 a.m. SEC
College, Texas-San Antonio at Alabama-Birmingham 9:30 a.m. Root
College, Abilene Christian at Army 10:30 a.m. CBSSN
College, North Carolina at Boston College 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Texas A&M at Alabama 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Oklahoma St. at Kansas 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Memphis at SMU 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Texas Tech at Kansas St. 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, Charlotte at Florida Atlantic 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Teams TBA 1 p.m. Root
College, Ole Miss at Kentucky 1 p.m. SEC
College, Navy at Air Force 3 p.m. CBSSN
College, Oklahoma at Iowa St. 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Auburn at Georgia 4:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Tulsa at UCF 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Southern Mississippi at North Texas 4:30 p.m. Root
College, LSU at Vanderbilt 4:30 p.m. SEC
HORSE RACING
Belmont Park Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Talladega 10 a.m. FS1
IndyCar, Harvest GP Race 2 11:30 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, ShopRite LPGA Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship 1 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Scottish Open, final round 3:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
BOXING
PBC, Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo 5 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
French Open 2 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
French Open 3 a.m. (Sun) Tennis
