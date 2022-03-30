on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL Time TV

Boys high school, Nationals quarterfinal: Oak Hill Academy (VA) vs. Link Academy (MO) 9 a.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, Nationals quarterfinal: AZ Compass (AZ) vs. Montverde (FL) 11 a.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, Nationals quarterfinal: La Lumiere (IN) vs. IMG Academy (FL) 1 p.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, Nationals quarterfinal: Prolific Prep (CA) vs. Sunrise Christian (KS) 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s NIT championship, Xavier vs. Texas A&M 4 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Milwaukee at Brooklyn 4:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Slam Dunk/3-Point Championships 6 p.m. ESPN

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Utah 7 p.m. TNT

GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Chevron Championship 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Texas Open 1 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, L.A. Dodgers vs. Texas 1 p.m. MLB

College, Auburn at LSU 4 p.m. SEC

College, Florida at Georgia 5 p.m. ESPN2

MLB preseason, Cleveland at Seattle 6:30 p.m. Root/Root+

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Miami Open 10 a.m. Tennis

ATP/WTA, Miami Open 4 p.m. Tennis

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

LACROSSE

Women’s college, Michigan at Rutgers 4 p.m. Big Ten

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

Girls high school, Nationals semifinal: Montverde (FL) vs. DME Academy (FL) 7:30 a.m. ESPNU

Girls high school, Nationals semifinal: New Hope Academy (MD) vs. TBD 9:30 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s College, 3x3U National Championship 11 a.m. ESPNU

Boys high school, Nationals semifinal 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, All-Star Game 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

Boys high school, Nationals semifinal 1:30 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s Final Four, Louisville vs. South Carolina 4 p.m. ESPN, ESPNU

NBA, Phoenix at Memphis 5 p.m. NBATV

NBA, Portland at San Antonio 5:30 p.m. Root+

Women’s Final 4, Connecticut vs. Stanford 6:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPNU

NBA, New Orleans at L.A. Lakers 7:30 p.m. NBATV

GOLF

LPGA Tour, The Chevron Championship 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Texas Open 1 p.m. Golf

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, Philadelphia vs. Baltimore 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels 1 p.m. MLB

College, Tennessee at Vanderbilt 4 p.m. ESPN2

College, Mississippi St. at Arkansas 4 p.m. SEC

College, Stanford at Oregon St. 6 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Miami Open 10 a.m. Tennis

ATP/WTA, Miami Open 4 p.m. Tennis

LACROSSE

Men’s college, Penn St. at Ohio St. 1:30 p.m. ESPNU

SOFTBALL

College, Michigan at Northwestern 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Washington at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12

College, Oregon at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12

GYMNASTICS

Men’s college, Big Ten Championships: Team 4 p.m. Big Ten

MOTOR SPORTS

NHRA, Four-Wide Nationals qualifying 4 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Vegas at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

Listings are the most accurate available.

