SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
Premier League, Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 4:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
Deutsche Pokal final, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich 10:45 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Watford 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Burnley vs. Sheffield United 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN
IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix 9 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indianapolis noon NBC
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Daytona 3 p.m. NBCSN
HORSE RACING
English Oaks & English Derby 7 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC, NBCSN
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup 9 a.m. Tennis
2020 (Re)Open, Ultimate Tennis Showdown noon Tennis
2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup, Day 2 3 p.m. Tennis
GOLF
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS
BASKETBALL
TBT, Big X at Jackson TN Underdawgs noon ESPN
TBT, Team Brotherly Love at Stillwater Stars 2 p.m. ESPN
TBT, House of ’Paign at War Tampa 5 p.m. ESPN
TBT, Team CP3 at Mid-American Unity 7 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle Dockers 8 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, LG Twins at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Newcastle United vs. West Ham United 6:10 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Serie A, Parma vs. Fiorentina 10:25 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester City 11 a.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup 10 a.m. Tennis
BASKETBALL
TBT, Playing For Jimmy V at Herd That 11 a.m. ESPN
TBT, Team Hines at Sideline Cancer 1 p.m. ESPN
TBT, Heartfire at Men of Mackey 4 p.m. ESPN2
TBT, Armored Athlete at Power of the Paw 6 p.m. ESPN2
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Indianapolis 1 p.m. NBC
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
