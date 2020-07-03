on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

Premier League, Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 4:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCSN

Deutsche Pokal final, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich 10:45 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Watford 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Burnley vs. Sheffield United 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN

IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix 9 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indianapolis noon NBC

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Daytona 3 p.m. NBCSN

HORSE RACING

English Oaks & English Derby 7 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC, NBCSN

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup 9 a.m. Tennis

2020 (Re)Open, Ultimate Tennis Showdown noon Tennis

2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup, Day 2 3 p.m. Tennis

GOLF

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS

BASKETBALL

TBT, Big X at Jackson TN Underdawgs noon ESPN

TBT, Team Brotherly Love at Stillwater Stars 2 p.m. ESPN

TBT, House of ’Paign at War Tampa 5 p.m. ESPN

TBT, Team CP3 at Mid-American Unity 7 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle Dockers 8 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

Korea, LG Twins at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Newcastle United vs. West Ham United 6:10 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Aston Villa 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Serie A, Parma vs. Fiorentina 10:25 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Southampton vs. Manchester City 11 a.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup 10 a.m. Tennis

BASKETBALL

TBT, Playing For Jimmy V at Herd That 11 a.m. ESPN

TBT, Team Hines at Sideline Cancer 1 p.m. ESPN

TBT, Heartfire at Men of Mackey 4 p.m. ESPN2

TBT, Armored Athlete at Power of the Paw 6 p.m. ESPN2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Indianapolis 1 p.m. NBC

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.