SATURDAY

TENNIS Time TV

ATP, Nitto ATP Finals 6 a.m. ESPNEWS

SOCCER

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

College, Clemson at Florida State 9 a.m. ABC

College, Indiana at Ohio State 9 a.m. FOX

College, Georgia Southern at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Florida at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Arkansas State at Texas State 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, LSU at Arkansas 9 a.m. SEC

College, Illinois at Nebraska 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Wisconsin at Northwestern 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, San Diego State at Nevada 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, Iowa at Penn State 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Cincinnati at UCF 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, UCLA at Oregon 12:30 p.m. ESPN2

College, California at Oregon State 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, Georgia State at South Alabama 12:30 p.m. ESPNU

College, Kansas State at Iowa State 1 p.m. FOX

College, Abilene Christian at Virginia 1 p.m. Root

College, Kentucky at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC

College, Tennessee at Auburn 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Oklahoma State at Oklahoma 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Michigan at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Liberty at NC State 4:30 p.m. Root

College, Mississippi State at Georgia 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Arizona at Washington 5 p.m. FOX

College, USC at Utah 7:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Boise State at Hawaii 8 p.m. CBSSN

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf

European Tour, Joburg Open 2 a.m. (Sun) Golf

BOXING

PBC Fight Night, Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada 4 p.m. FS1

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Leeds United vs. Arsenal 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, ACC Final, Pittsburgh vs. Clemson 9 a.m. ESPNU

Italian Serie A, Napoli vs. AC Milan 11 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, SEC Final, Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

MLS, San Jose at Sporting Kansas City 1 p.m. FS1

MLS, Colorado at Minnesota United 4:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS, FC Dallas at Portland 7 p.m. ESPN

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Puebla 7 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Atlanta at New Orleans 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS

NFL, Green Bay at Indianapolis 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, Kansas City at Las Vegas 5:20 p.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf

TENNIS

ATP, Nitto ATP Finals 10 a.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

KBO playoffs, Doosan Bears at NC Dinos 1:25 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

