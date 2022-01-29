on the air

SUNDAY

ACTION SPORTS Time TV

Pickleball, PPA Tour, Desert Ridge Open 7:30 a.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, South Carolina at Florida 9 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Purdue 9 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Cincinnati at East Carolina 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Fordham at George Washington 9 a.m. USA

Men’s college, Marquette at Providence 9:30 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Minnesota at Wisconsin 10 a.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Richmond at Saint Louis 11 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Kentucky at LSU 11 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Loyola-Chicago at Drake 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, George Mason at Massachusetts 11 a.m. USA

Women’s college, Duke at Louisville noon ESPN

Women’s college, USC at Oregon noon Pac-12

Women’s college, Wisconsin at Minnesota noon Big Ten

NBA, Portland at Chicago 12:30 p.m. Root+

Women’s college, Arizona at Stanford 1 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, South Florida at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Texas A&M at Mississippi St. 1 p.m. SEC

Women’s college, DePaul at Seton Hall 1:30 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, UCLA at Oregon St. 2 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

Men’s college, Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell 3 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, New Orleans at McNeese St. 3 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Missouri at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Colorado at Washington St. 7 p.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Rolex 24 at Daytona 9 a.m. NBC

HOCKEY

NHL, Seattle at N.Y. Rangers 10 a.m. Root

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Gainbridge 11 a.m. Golf

APGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Invitational 2 p.m. Golf

GYMNASTICS

Women’s college, Michigan St. at Michigan 11 a.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Rutgers at Ohio St. 2 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Denver at Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Arizona at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12

FOOTBALL

AFC Championship, Cincinnati at Kansas City noon CBS

NFC Championship, San Francisco at L.A. Rams 3:30 p.m. FOX

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races noon FS2

MONDAY

BASKETBALL Men’s college, Duke at Notre Dame 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Iowa at Penn St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Holy Cross at Boston University 4 p.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, Indiana at Michigan 4 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Arkansas at Tennessee 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Wofford at Mercer 4 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Portland at Oklahoxma City 5 p.m. Root/Root+

Men’s college, Colorado St. at Wyoming 5 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Ohio St. at Iowa 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, West Virginia at Baylor 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, TCU at Oklahoma 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Norfolk St. at North Carolina Central 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, New Mexico at San Diego St. 7 p.m. FS1

