SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Leeds United vs. Arsenal 8:25 a.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, ACC Final, Pittsburgh vs. Clemson 9 a.m. ESPNU

Italian Serie A, Napoli vs. AC Milan 11 a.m. ESPN

Women’s college, SEC Final, Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC

MLS, San Jose at Sporting Kansas City 1 p.m. FS1

MLS, Colorado at Minnesota United 4:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS, FC Dallas at Portland 7 p.m. ESPN

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Puebla 7 p.m. FS1

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

NFL, Atlanta at New Orleans 10 a.m. FOX

NFL, N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS

NFL, Green Bay at Indianapolis 1:25 p.m. FOX

NFL, Kansas City at Las Vegas 5:20 p.m. NBC

GOLF

PGA Tour, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf

TENNIS

ATP, Nitto ATP Finals 10 a.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

KBO playoffs, Doosan Bears at NC Dinos 1:25 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

MONDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Burnley vs. Crystal Palace 9:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Southampton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

HOCKEY

College, Penn State at Wisconsin 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Ohio State at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. Big Ten

FOOTBALL

NFL, L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ESPN

BASEBALL

KBO playoffs, Doosan Bears at NC Dinos 1:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2

