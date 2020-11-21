SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Leeds United vs. Arsenal 8:25 a.m. NBCSN
Men’s college, ACC Final, Pittsburgh vs. Clemson 9 a.m. ESPNU
Italian Serie A, Napoli vs. AC Milan 11 a.m. ESPN
Women’s college, SEC Final, Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas 11 a.m. SEC
MLS, San Jose at Sporting Kansas City 1 p.m. FS1
MLS, Colorado at Minnesota United 4:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS, FC Dallas at Portland 7 p.m. ESPN
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Puebla 7 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 1 p.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
NFL, Atlanta at New Orleans 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS
NFL, Green Bay at Indianapolis 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Kansas City at Las Vegas 5:20 p.m. NBC
GOLF
PGA Tour, RSM Classic 10 a.m. Golf
TENNIS
ATP, Nitto ATP Finals 10 a.m. ESPN2
BASEBALL
KBO playoffs, Doosan Bears at NC Dinos 1:25 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2
MONDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Burnley vs. Crystal Palace 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Southampton 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
HOCKEY
College, Penn State at Wisconsin 3 p.m. Big Ten
College, Ohio State at Minnesota 5:30 p.m. Big Ten
FOOTBALL
NFL, L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay 5 p.m. ESPN
BASEBALL
KBO playoffs, Doosan Bears at NC Dinos 1:25 a.m. (Tue) ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.