SATURDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Martinsville (Va.) 12:30 p.m. NBC
SOCCER
Premier League, Burnley vs. Chelsea 7:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Liverpool vs. West Ham United 10:30 a.m. NBC
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Cruz Azul 8 p.m. FS2
Italian Serie A, Udinese vs. AC Milan 3:25 a.m. (Sun) ESPNN
FOOTBALL
College, Boston College at Clemson 9 a.m. ABC
College, Michigan State at Michigan 9 a.m. FOX
College, Purdue at Illinois 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Memphis at Cincinnati 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Kansas State at West Virginia 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Coastal Carolina at Georgia State 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Texas-San Antonio at Florida Atlantic 9 a.m. Root
College, Georgia at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
College, Iowa State at Kansas 9 a.m. FS1
College, Notre Dame at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, LSU at Auburn 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Indiana at Rutgers 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Northwestern at Iowa 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, TCU at Baylor 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Alabama-Birmingham at Louisiana Tech 12:30 p.m. Root
College, Texas at Oklahoma State 1 p.m. FOX
College, Mississippi at Vanderbilt 1 p.m. SEC
College, Appalachian State at Louisiana-Monroe 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Boise State at Air Force 3 p.m. CBSSN
College, Mississippi State at Alabama 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Charlotte at Duke 4 p.m. Root
College, New Mexico at San Jose State 4 p.m. FS1
College, Ohio State at Penn State 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Navy at SMU 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Arkansas at Texas A&M 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Oklahoma at Texas Tech 5 p.m. FOX
College, Louisiana at Texas State 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, San Diego State at Utah State 6:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Western Kentucky at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN
College, Nevada at UNLV 7:30 p.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, Bermuda Championship 9 a.m. Golf
Tour Champions, TimberTech Championship noon Golf
European Tour, Cyprus Open 1:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
Korea, Kiwoom Heroes vs. LG Twins 9:55 p.m. ESPNN
SUNDAY Highlights
FOOTBALL
NFL, Pittsburgh at Baltimore 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, L.A. Rams at Miami 10 a.m. FOX
NFL, San Francisco at Seattle 1:25 p.m. FOX
NFL, Dallas at Philadelphia 5:20 p.m. NBC
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.