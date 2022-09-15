FRIDAY
HORSE RACING Time TV
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, Colorado at Chicago Cubs 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 5 p.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 6:30 p.m. Root/Root+
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Portland Classic noon Golf
PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 3 p.m. Golf
DP World Tour, Italian Open 4:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Southampton noon USA
Men’s college, Maryland at Michigan 3:30 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Georgetown at St. John’s 5:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Washington 7 p.m. Pac-12
Premier League, Wolves vs. Manchester City 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, Atlanta: mixed doubles semifinals 1 p.m. Tennis
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (Tenn.) qualifying 2 p.m. USA
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bristol (Tenn.) 4:30 p.m. USA
FOOTBALL
College, Florida St. at Louisville 4:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Air Force at Wyoming 5 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s AFL, Greater Western Sydney vs. West Coast Eagles 6 p.m. FS2
High school, Brookwood (Ga.) vs. Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 7:30 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s AFL, Port Adelaide vs. Sydney 8 p.m. FS2
Women’s AFL, Hawthorn vs. Western Bulldogs 10 p.m. FS2
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04 6 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Newcastle Utd. vs. Bournemouth 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Tottenham vs. Leicester City 9:30 a.m. NBC
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Atlas 5 p.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, Connecticut at Michigan 9 a.m. ABC
College, Oklahoma at Nebraska 9 a.m. FOX
College, Georgia at South Carolina 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Purdue at Syracuse 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Western Kentucky at Indiana 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Villanova at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Youngstown St. at Kentucky 9 a.m. SEC
College, Texas St. at Baylor 9 a.m. FS1
College, South Alabama at UCLA 11 a.m. Pac-12
College, California at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC
College, Morehouse vs. Howard noon CNBC
College, BYU at Oregon 12:30 p.m. FOX
College, Ole Miss at Georgia Tech 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Penn St. at Auburn 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, New Mexico St. at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Colorado at Minnesota 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Vanderbilt at Northern Illinois 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Kansas at Houston 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Louisiana-Monroe at Alabama 1 p.m. SEC
College, UT-Martin at Boise St. 1 p.m. FS1
College, Colorado St. at Washington St. 2 p.m. Pac-12
College, Marshall at Bowling Green 2 p.m. NFL
College, Mississippi St. at LSU 3 p.m. ESPN
College, Toledo at Ohio St. 4 p.m. FOX
College, Texas Tech at NC State 4 p.m. ESPN2
College, Michigan St. at Washington 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Nevada at Iowa 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Pittsburgh at Western Michigan 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, South Florida at Florida 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, SMU at Maryland 4:30 p.m. FS1
College, UCF at Florida Atlantic 4:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Montana St. vs. Oregon St. 5 p.m. Pac-12
College, Miami at Texas A&M 6 p.m. ESPN
College, San Diego St. at Utah 7 p.m. ESPN2
College, Fresno St. at USC 7:30 p.m. FOX
College, Eastern Michigan at Arizona St. 8 p.m. Pac-12
College, North Dakota St. at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 9:30 a.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Seattle at L.A. Angels 6 p.m. Root/Root+
RODEO
PBR, Freedom Fest 10 a.m. CBS
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Portland Classic noon Golf
PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 3 p.m. Golf
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (Tenn.) Night Race 4:30 p.m. USA
