SATURDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
England, Watford vs. Leicester City 4:25 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, Bayern Munich vs. Freiburg 6:20 a.m. FS1
Germany, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund 6:20 a.m. FS2
England, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, West Ham vs. Wolverhampton 9:30 a.m. NBC
TENNIS
Summer Adria Tour 5 a.m. Tennis
HORSE RACING
Royal Ascot 6 a.m. NBC
America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS1, FS2
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon CBS
MOTOR SPORTS
ARCA, Talladega 11 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 2:30 p.m. FS1
BOXING
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez 8 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
Australia, Gold Coast Suns vs. Adelaide Crows 8 p.m. FS1
Australia, Essendon Bombers vs. Melbourne Demons 10:30 p.m. ESPN2
Australia, Fremantle Dockers vs. Port Adelaide Power 1 a.m. (Sun) FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
SUNDAY
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour 5 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
England, Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN
England, Aston Villa vs. Chelsea 8:10 a.m. NBCSN
England, Everton vs. Liverpool 11 a.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1
GOLF
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round noon CBS
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Team Challenge 11 a.m. CBS
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, GEICO 500 noon Fox
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.