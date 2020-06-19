on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

England, Watford vs. Leicester City 4:25 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, Bayern Munich vs. Freiburg 6:20 a.m. FS1

Germany, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Dortmund 6:20 a.m. FS2

England, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, West Ham vs. Wolverhampton 9:30 a.m. NBC

TENNIS

Summer Adria Tour 5 a.m. Tennis

HORSE RACING

Royal Ascot 6 a.m. NBC

America’s Day at the Races 8:30 a.m. FS1, FS2

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 3 p.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage noon CBS

MOTOR SPORTS

ARCA, Talladega 11 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Talladega 2:30 p.m. FS1

BOXING

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Uriel Lopez 8 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

Australia, Gold Coast Suns vs. Adelaide Crows 8 p.m. FS1

Australia, Essendon Bombers vs. Melbourne Demons 10:30 p.m. ESPN2

Australia, Fremantle Dockers vs. Port Adelaide Power 1 a.m. (Sun) FS1

BASEBALL

Korea, Doosan Bears at LG Twins 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

SUNDAY

TENNIS

The 2020 (Re)Open: Novak Djokovic Adria Tour 5 a.m. Tennis

SOCCER

England, Newcastle United vs. Sheffield United 5:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Aston Villa vs. Chelsea 8:10 a.m. NBCSN

England, Everton vs. Liverpool 11 a.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, Final Round noon CBS

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Team Challenge 11 a.m. CBS

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, GEICO 500 noon Fox

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

