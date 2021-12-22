on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

FOOTBALL Time TV

Frisco Football Classic, North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) 12:30 p.m. ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl, UCF vs. Florida 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL, San Francisco at Tennessee 5:20 p.m. NFL

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Butler at St. John’s 3:30 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic semifinal 7 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Diamond Head Classic semifinal 9:30 p.m. ESPN2

BASEBALL

Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League, Santurce Crabbers vs. Caguas Creoles 3 p.m. FS2

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

Hawaii Bowl, Memphis vs. Hawaii 5 p.m. ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available.

