WEDNESDAY
SOCCER
Italian Super Cup, Juventus vs. Napoli 11:50 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Aston Villa 12:10 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
The American Express Charity Challenge 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 7:30 p.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, VCU at St. Bonaventure 3 p.m. CBSSN
NBA, Boston at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Kentucky at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Providence at Creighton 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Northwestern at Wisconsin 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Fresno St. at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Colorado at Washington 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Auburn at Arkansas 6 p.m. SEC
NBA, Phoenix at Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN
NBA, Memphis at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW
HOCKEY
NHL, Edmonton at Toronto 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Minnesota at Anaheim 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
CONCACAF League, Deportivo Saprissa vs. Arcahaie FC 5 p.m. FS2
CONCACAF League, LD Alajuelense vs. CD Olimpia 7 p.m. FS2
THURSDAY
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 4 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 11 p.m. Golf
SOCCER
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Burnley 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. noon Big Ten
Women’s college, Iowa at Maryland 2 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, USC at Stanford 2 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Rutgers at Penn St. 4 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Connecticut at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Wichita St. at Memphis 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, SE Missouri St. at Morehead St. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. Root
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee 4:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Portland at BYU 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Arizona at Arizona St. 6 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Syracuse at Louisville 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, UCLA at California 6 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Indiana at Iowa 6 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Utah at Washington St. 7 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, New Orleans at Utah 7 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Colorado St. at Utah St. 8 p.m. FS1
HOCKEY
NHL, Tampa Bay at Columbus 4 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Montreal at Vancouver 6:30 p.m. NBCSN
