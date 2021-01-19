on the air

Sports on television

WEDNESDAY

SOCCER

Italian Super Cup, Juventus vs. Napoli 11:50 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Manchester City vs. Aston Villa 12:10 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

The American Express Charity Challenge 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 7:30 p.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, VCU at St. Bonaventure 3 p.m. CBSSN

NBA, Boston at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Kentucky at Georgia 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Providence at Creighton 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Northwestern at Wisconsin 5 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Fresno St. at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Colorado at Washington 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Auburn at Arkansas 6 p.m. SEC

NBA, Phoenix at Houston 6:30 p.m. ESPN

NBA, Memphis at Portland 7 p.m. NBCSNW

HOCKEY

NHL, Edmonton at Toronto 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Minnesota at Anaheim 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

CONCACAF League, Deportivo Saprissa vs. Arcahaie FC 5 p.m. FS2

CONCACAF League, LD Alajuelense vs. CD Olimpia 7 p.m. FS2

THURSDAY

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, The American Express noon Golf

PGA Tour Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai 4 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 11 p.m. Golf

SOCCER

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Burnley 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Michigan at Ohio St. noon Big Ten

Women’s college, Iowa at Maryland 2 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, USC at Stanford 2 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Rutgers at Penn St. 4 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Connecticut at Tennessee 4 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Wichita St. at Memphis 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, SE Missouri St. at Morehead St. 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Notre Dame at Virginia Tech 4 p.m. Root

NBA, L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee 4:30 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Portland at BYU 6 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Arizona at Arizona St. 6 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Syracuse at Louisville 6 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, UCLA at California 6 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Indiana at Iowa 6 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, Utah at Washington St. 7 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, New Orleans at Utah 7 p.m. TNT

Men’s college, Colorado St. at Utah St. 8 p.m. FS1

HOCKEY

NHL, Tampa Bay at Columbus 4 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Montreal at Vancouver 6:30 p.m. NBCSN

