FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

Tour Champions, Morocco Champions 6:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open noon Golf

European Tour, Saudi International 1:30 a.m. (Sat) Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, USC at Arizona St. 10 a.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Harvard at Pennsylvania 2 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, VCU at Rhode Island 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Bowling Green at Buffalo 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Baylor at Texas 4 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Seton Hall at Georgetown 4 p.m. FS2

NBA, Dallas at Houston 5 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, UCLA at Arizona 5 p.m. Pac-12

Girls high school, Crook County at Ridgeview 6 p.m. COTV

Men’s college, Northern Kentucky at Green Bay 6 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Portland at L.A. Lakers 7:30 p.m. ESPN, NBCSNW

Boys high school, Crook County at Ridgeview 8 p.m. COTV

SOCCER

Germany, Hertha BSC Berlin vs. FC Schalke 04 11:30 a.m. FS2

England, Leicester City vs. Chelsea 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

HOCKEY

College, Notre Dame at Penn St. 3 p.m. Big Ten

College, Colorado College at North Dakota 5:30 p.m. Root

TENNIS

Australian Open 4:15 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 12:30 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

Australian Open 2:30 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

Australian Open 3 a.m. (Sat) Tennis

SATURDAY

GOLF

Tour Champions, Morocco Champions 6 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open noon CBS

European Tour, Saudi International 1:30 a.m. (Sun) Golf

SOCCER

Germany, Mainz 05 vs. Bayern Munich 6:30 a.m. FS1

Germany, Borussia Dortmund vs. 1. FC Union Berlin 6:30 a.m. FS2

England, Liverpool vs. Southampton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

England, Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 9:30 a.m. NBC

Germany, RB Leipzig vs. Borussia Muenchengladbach 9:30 a.m. FS2

CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying Championship, Saint Kitts and Nevis vs. Mexico 12:30 p.m. FS2

International friendly, United States vs. Costa Rica 12:55 p.m. ESPNN

Mexico, Monterrey vs. Querétaro 3 p.m. FS2

Mexico, Santos Laguna vs. Pumas UNAM 7 p.m. FS2

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Xavier at Seton Hall 8 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Indiana at Ohio St. 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Ole Miss at LSU 9 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Georgia Tech at Notre Dame 9 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Creighton at Villanova 9 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Connecticut at Memphis 10 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Michigan St. at Wisconsin 10 a.m. Fox

Men’s college, Texas A&M at Georgia 10 a.m. SEC

Men’s college, Louisville at NC State 11 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Kansas St. at West Virginia 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tennessee at Mississippi St. 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, DePaul at Marquette 11 a.m. Root

Men’s college, Providence at Butler 11 a.m. FS1

Men’s college, Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma noon ABC

Men’s college, Missouri at South Carolina 12:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Texas Tech at Kansas 1 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, TCU at Baylor 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, UCF at South Florida 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Oregon St. at California 1 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KICE 94.9-FM

Men’s college, Gonzaga at San Francisco 1 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Rutgers vs. Michigan 1:30 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Fordham at Dayton 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, San Diego at Portland 2 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Kentucky at Auburn 3 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Houston at Cincinnati 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Wichita St. at Tulsa 3 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Oregon at Stanford 3 p.m. Pac-12, Pac-12 (Ore); KBND 1110-AM, 100.1-FM

Men’s college, Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount 3 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Arkansas at Alabama 3 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, St. Louis at Saint Joseph’s 3:30 p.m. NBCSN

Men’s college, Penn St. at Nebraska 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Duke at Syracuse 5 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Bradley at Loyola-Chicago 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Tulane at SMU 5 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Arizona at Washington St. 5 p.m. Pac-12

NBA, Philadelphia at Boston 5:30 p.m. ABC

Men’s college, Florida at Vanderbilt 5:30 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Purdue at Northwestern 6 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at BYU 7 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Nevada at Boise St. 7 p.m. ESPNU

NBA, Utah at Portland 7:30 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Arizona St. at Washington 7:30 p.m. Pac-12

Men’s college, Colorado at USC 7:30 p.m. FS1

BOXING

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr., prelims 3:30 p.m. FS1

Yordenis Ugas vs. Mike Dallas Jr. 5 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

Australian Open 8 p.m. Tennis

Australian Open 12:30 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

