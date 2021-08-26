on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

GOLF Time TV

Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship 8 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon Golf

Curtis Cup 1:45 a.m. (Sat) Golf

TENNIS

U.S. Open qualifying, final round 8 a.m. ESPNews

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

SOCCER

MLS, Cincinnati at Columbus 3:30 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Inter Miami at Orlando City 5:30 p.m. ESPN

Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

High school, Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.) 4 p.m. ESPN2

CFL, Hamilton at Montreal 4:30 p.m. ESPNews

NFL preseason, Minnesota at Kansas City 5 p.m. NFL

AFL Premiership, Sydney vs. GWS Giants 10 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Brisbane 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Phoenix at New York 5 p.m. CBSSN

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 5 p.m. MLB

MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 7 p.m. Root

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Professional Fighters League playoffs 7 p.m. ESPN2

TOKYO PARALYMPICS

Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby 9 p.m. NBCSN

Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball midnight NBCSN

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Brentford 7 a.m. CNBC

Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Liverpool vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC

MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 4 p.m. FOX

Scottish Premier League, Rangers vs. Celtic 4 a.m. CBSSN

GOLF

European Tour, European Masters 7:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon NBC

PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge noon Golf

Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship 2 p.m. Golf

European Tour, European Masters 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 8:30 a.m. FS1

Saratoga Live noon FS2

Travers Stakes 2 p.m. FOX

Saratoga Live 3:30 p.m. FS2

FOOTBALL

High school, St. Frances (MD) at St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) 9 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Nebraska at Illinois 10 a.m. FOX

NFL preseason, Green Bay at Buffalo 10 a.m. NFL

Men’s college, Connecticut at Fresno St. 11 a.m. CBSSN

High School, Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) noon ESPN2

Men’s college, Hawaii at UCLA 12:30 p.m. ESPN

American Flag League, women’s championship 3 p.m. CBSSN

High school, Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.) 3 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Alcorn St. at North Carolina Central 4 p.m. ESPN

NFL preseason, Chicago at Tennessee 4 p.m. NFL

Men’s college, Southern Utah at San Jose St. 7 p.m. CBSSN

NFL preseason, L.A. Chargers at Seattle 7 p.m. NFL

AFL Premiership, Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon 10 p.m. FS2

SWIMMING

International Swimming League 9 a.m. CBSSN

BASEBALL

Little League World Series bracket final: Sioux Falls (SD) vs. TBD 9:30 a.m. ABC

Little League World Series, bracket final: Honolulu (HI) vs. TBD 12:30 p.m. ABC

MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 1 p.m. Root

MLB, Boston at Cleveland 1 p.m. FS1

MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB

MLB, San Diego at L.A. Angels 6 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

BIG3 noon CBS

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 4 p.m. NBC

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited, Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman 4 p.m. FS1

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Tractor Supply Company Invitational 5 p.m. CBSSN

TOKYO PARALYMPICS

Wheelchair Rugby; Wheelchair Basketball; Swimming; Track and Field 10 p.m. NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available.

