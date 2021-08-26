FRIDAY
GOLF Time TV
Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship 8 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon Golf
Curtis Cup 1:45 a.m. (Sat) Golf
TENNIS
U.S. Open qualifying, final round 8 a.m. ESPNews
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
SOCCER
MLS, Cincinnati at Columbus 3:30 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Inter Miami at Orlando City 5:30 p.m. ESPN
Mexico Primera Division, Tijuana vs. Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
High school, Milton (Ga.) at North Cobb (Ga.) 4 p.m. ESPN2
CFL, Hamilton at Montreal 4:30 p.m. ESPNews
NFL preseason, Minnesota at Kansas City 5 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, Sydney vs. GWS Giants 10 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Brisbane 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Daytona 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Phoenix at New York 5 p.m. CBSSN
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 5 p.m. MLB
MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 7 p.m. Root
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Professional Fighters League playoffs 7 p.m. ESPN2
TOKYO PARALYMPICS
Wheelchair Basketball; Wheelchair Rugby 9 p.m. NBCSN
Swimming; Track and Field; Wheelchair Basketball midnight NBCSN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Brentford 7 a.m. CNBC
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Everton 7 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Chelsea 9:30 a.m. NBC
MLS, LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC 4 p.m. FOX
Scottish Premier League, Rangers vs. Celtic 4 a.m. CBSSN
GOLF
European Tour, European Masters 7:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship 9 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, BMW Championship noon NBC
PGA Tour Champions, The Ally Challenge noon Golf
Korn Ferry Tour, Children’s Hospital Championship 2 p.m. Golf
European Tour, European Masters 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 8:30 a.m. FS1
Saratoga Live noon FS2
Travers Stakes 2 p.m. FOX
Saratoga Live 3:30 p.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
High school, St. Frances (MD) at St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) 9 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Nebraska at Illinois 10 a.m. FOX
NFL preseason, Green Bay at Buffalo 10 a.m. NFL
Men’s college, Connecticut at Fresno St. 11 a.m. CBSSN
High School, Oakland (Tenn.) at Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) noon ESPN2
Men’s college, Hawaii at UCLA 12:30 p.m. ESPN
American Flag League, women’s championship 3 p.m. CBSSN
High school, Pace Academy (Ga.) at Rabun County (Ga.) 3 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Alcorn St. at North Carolina Central 4 p.m. ESPN
NFL preseason, Chicago at Tennessee 4 p.m. NFL
Men’s college, Southern Utah at San Jose St. 7 p.m. CBSSN
NFL preseason, L.A. Chargers at Seattle 7 p.m. NFL
AFL Premiership, Western Bulldogs vs. Essendon 10 p.m. FS2
SWIMMING
International Swimming League 9 a.m. CBSSN
BASEBALL
Little League World Series bracket final: Sioux Falls (SD) vs. TBD 9:30 a.m. ABC
Little League World Series, bracket final: Honolulu (HI) vs. TBD 12:30 p.m. ABC
MLB, Kansas City at Seattle 1 p.m. Root
MLB, Boston at Cleveland 1 p.m. FS1
MLB, regional coverage 3 p.m. MLB
MLB, San Diego at L.A. Angels 6 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
BIG3 noon CBS
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 4 p.m. NBC
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Team Piancastelli vs. Team Osterman 4 p.m. FS1
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Tractor Supply Company Invitational 5 p.m. CBSSN
TOKYO PARALYMPICS
Wheelchair Rugby; Wheelchair Basketball; Swimming; Track and Field 10 p.m. NBCSN
