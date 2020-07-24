SATURDAY
GOLF Time TV/Radio
European Tour, British Masters 5 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, 3M Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, 3M Open noon CBS
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Seattle vs. New York 9 a.m. ESPN
WNBA, Los Angeles vs. Phoenix noon ABC
TENNIS
Ultimate Tennis Showdown 9 a.m. Tennis
BASEBALL
MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 10 a.m. Fox
MLB, Pittsburgh at St. Louis 11 a.m. MLB
MLB, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers 1 p.m. Fox
MLB, Seattle at Houston 1 p.m. Root
MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Washington 4 p.m. Fox
MLB, Arizona at San Diego 6 p.m. FS1
Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2
Saratoga Live 12:30 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Truck Series, Kansas 10:30 a.m. FS1
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas 2 p.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Collingwood at West Coast Eagles 10:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Brisbane 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2
LACROSSE
PLL Championship Series, Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods 1 p.m. NBC
PLL Championship Series, Chrome vs. Chaos 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
SOCCER
MLS, Montreal vs. Orlando City 5 p.m. ESPN2
MLS, New England vs. Philadelphia 7:30 p.m. ESPN2
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, West Ham United vs. Aston Villa 7:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester United 7:59 a.m. NBC
Premier League, Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth 7:59 a.m. CNBC
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 7:59 a.m. USA
Serie A, Bologna vs. Lecce 8 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Arsenal vs. Watford 8 a.m. Golf
NWSL Challenge Cup Championship, Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars 9:30 a.m. CBS
MLS, New York City FC vs. Toronto FC 5:30 p.m. FS1
MLS, Vancouver vs. Sporting Kansas City 8 p.m. FS1
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Connecticut vs. Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN
WNBA, Chicago vs. Las Vegas noon ABC
NBA preseason, Portland vs. Toronto 3 p.m. NBCSNW
TENNIS
Ultimate Tennis Showdown 9 a.m. Tennis
World Team Tennis, San Diego at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN2
GOLF
PGA Tour, 3M Open 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, 3M Open noon CBS
HORSE RACING
Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root
MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN
MLB, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN
LACROSSE
MLL, Championship, teams TBD 11 a.m. ESPN
PLL Championship Series, Atlas vs. Waterdogs 1 p.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Geelong 3 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.