SATURDAY

GOLF Time TV/Radio

European Tour, British Masters 5 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, 3M Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, 3M Open noon CBS

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Seattle vs. New York 9 a.m. ESPN

WNBA, Los Angeles vs. Phoenix noon ABC

TENNIS

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 9 a.m. Tennis

BASEBALL

MLB, Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 10 a.m. Fox

MLB, Pittsburgh at St. Louis 11 a.m. MLB

MLB, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers 1 p.m. Fox

MLB, Seattle at Houston 1 p.m. Root

MLB, N.Y. Yankees at Washington 4 p.m. Fox

MLB, Arizona at San Diego 6 p.m. FS1

Korea, LG Twins at Doosan Bears 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS2

Saratoga Live 12:30 p.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Truck Series, Kansas 10:30 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas 2 p.m. NBCSN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Collingwood at West Coast Eagles 10:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Melbourne vs. Brisbane 1 a.m. (Sun) FS2

LACROSSE

PLL Championship Series, Whipsnakes vs. Redwoods 1 p.m. NBC

PLL Championship Series, Chrome vs. Chaos 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

SOCCER

MLS, Montreal vs. Orlando City 5 p.m. ESPN2

MLS, New England vs. Philadelphia 7:30 p.m. ESPN2

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, West Ham United vs. Aston Villa 7:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Leicester City vs. Manchester United 7:59 a.m. NBC

Premier League, Everton vs. AFC Bournemouth 7:59 a.m. CNBC

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 7:59 a.m. USA

Serie A, Bologna vs. Lecce 8 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Arsenal vs. Watford 8 a.m. Golf

NWSL Challenge Cup Championship, Houston Dash vs. Chicago Red Stars 9:30 a.m. CBS

MLS, New York City FC vs. Toronto FC 5:30 p.m. FS1

MLS, Vancouver vs. Sporting Kansas City 8 p.m. FS1

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Connecticut vs. Minnesota 9 a.m. ESPN

WNBA, Chicago vs. Las Vegas noon ABC

NBA preseason, Portland vs. Toronto 3 p.m. NBCSNW

TENNIS

Ultimate Tennis Showdown 9 a.m. Tennis

World Team Tennis, San Diego at Philadelphia 4 p.m. ESPN2

GOLF

PGA Tour, 3M Open 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, 3M Open noon CBS

HORSE RACING

Saratoga Live 10 a.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB, Seattle at Houston 11 a.m. Root

MLB, L.A. Angels at Oakland 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Atlanta at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

MLB, San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers 7 p.m. ESPN

LACROSSE

MLL, Championship, teams TBD 11 a.m. ESPN

PLL Championship Series, Atlas vs. Waterdogs 1 p.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Fremantle vs. Geelong 3 a.m. (Mon) ESPN2

