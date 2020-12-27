MONDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Aston Villa 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Illinois State at Loyola-Chicago 4 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Maryland at Wisconsin 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, Michigan St. at Minnesota 5 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Northern Arizona at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Colorado at Arizona 6:30 p.m. Pac-12
NBA, Portland at L.A. Lakers 7 p.m. NBCSNW
FOOTBALL
NFL, Buffalo at New England 5:15 p.m. ABC, ESPN
TUESDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
FOOTBALL
College, Cheez-It Bowl, Oklahoma St. vs. Miami 2:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Alamo Bowl, Texas vs. Colorado 6 p.m. ESPN
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Wofford at Mercer 4 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Santa Clara at Southern Cal 4 p.m. Pac-12
Men’s college, Texas A&M at LSU 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Purdue at Rutgers 4 p.m. FS1
NBA, Milwaukee at Miami 4:30 p.m. TNT
Men’s college, Dixie State at Gonzaga 6 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Ole Miss at Alabama 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Northwestern at Iowa 6 p.m. FS1
NBA, New Orleans at Phoenix 7 p.m. TNT
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
