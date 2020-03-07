on the air

Sports on television

SUNDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

England, Chelsea vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Germany, Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg 7:30 a.m. FS2

England, Manchester United vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC

Germany, Mainz 05 vs. Fortuna Duesseldorf 10 a.m. FS2

Women, SheBelieves Cup, United States vs. Spain 2 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Nashville at Portland 4 p.m. ESPN

MLS, Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC 7:30 p.m. FS1

TENNIS

ATP/WTA, Open 6ème Sens 7 a.m. Tennis

WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros 3:30 p.m. Tennis

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, Memphis at Houston 9 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Michigan at Maryland 9 a.m. Fox

Women’s college, ACC, Florida St. vs. NC State 9 a.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Atlantic 10, VCU vs. Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Nebraska at Minnesota 10 a.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Big South, Hampton vs. Winthrop 10 a.m. ESPN

Men’s college, MVC, Valparaiso vs. Bradley 11 a.m. CBS

Men’s college, Patriot, Lafayette vs. Colgate 11 a.m. CBSSN

Women’s college, SEC, Mississippi St. vs. South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, East Carolina at UCF 11 a.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Atlantic Sun, Lipscomb vs. Liberty noon ESPN

NBA, L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers 12:30 p.m. ABC

Women’s college, AAC, South Florida vs. UConn 1 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Connecticut at Tulane 1 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Tulsa vs. Wichita St. 1 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan St. 1:30 p.m. CBS

Women’s college, Big Ten, Maryland vs. TBD 3 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Big East, DePaul vs. Seton Hall 3 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, AAC, UCF vs. Cincinnati 3:30 p.m. ESPNU

Men’s college, Iowa at Illinois 4 p.m. Big Ten

Women’s college, Pac-12 , Oregon vs. TBD 5 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s college, Big East, teams TBD 5:30 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

College, Lipscomb at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC

MLB preseason, Minnesota at Boston 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Seattle at San Francisco 1 p.m. MLB

GOLF

PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational 9:30 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational 11:30 a.m. NBC

Tour Champions, Hoag Classic 2:30 p.m. Golf

FOOTBALL

XFL, St. Louis at D.C. noon FS1

XFL, Tampa Bay at Los Angeles 6 p.m. ESPN

SOFTBALL

College, Auburn at Florida noon SEC

College, Ole Miss at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC

College, Texas A&M at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Phoenix (AZ) 12:30 p.m. Fox

HOCKEY

College, Notre Dame at Minnesota 4 p.m. FS2

NHL, St. Louis at Chicago 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

NHL, Colorado at San Jose 7 p.m. NBCSN

MONDAY

BASEBALL

MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia 10 a.m. MLB

MLB preseason, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 1 p.m. MLB

MLB preseason, Oakland at Texas 6 p.m. MLB

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, WCC, TBD vs. Gonzaga noon Root

Women’s college, WCC, TBD vs. San Diego 2 p.m. Root

Men’s college, Southern, teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, AAC, teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Horizon, Illinois-Chicago vs. Wright St. 4 p.m. ESPNU

Women’s college, Big East, teams TBD 5 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, WCC, TBD vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Horizon, Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, WCC, TBD vs. BYU 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

SOCCER

England, Leicester City vs. Aston Villa 1 p.m. NBCSN

LACROSSE

Women’s college, North Carolina at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten

SOFTBALL

College, Texas A&M at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

