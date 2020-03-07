SUNDAY
SOCCER Time TV/Radio
England, Chelsea vs. Everton 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Germany, Bayern Munich vs. FC Augsburg 7:30 a.m. FS2
England, Manchester United vs. Manchester City 9:30 a.m. NBC
Germany, Mainz 05 vs. Fortuna Duesseldorf 10 a.m. FS2
Women, SheBelieves Cup, United States vs. Spain 2 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Nashville at Portland 4 p.m. ESPN
MLS, Philadelphia at Los Angeles FC 7:30 p.m. FS1
TENNIS
ATP/WTA, Open 6ème Sens 7 a.m. Tennis
WTA, Abierto GNP Seguros 3:30 p.m. Tennis
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, Memphis at Houston 9 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Michigan at Maryland 9 a.m. Fox
Women’s college, ACC, Florida St. vs. NC State 9 a.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Atlantic 10, VCU vs. Dayton 9 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Nebraska at Minnesota 10 a.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Big South, Hampton vs. Winthrop 10 a.m. ESPN
Men’s college, MVC, Valparaiso vs. Bradley 11 a.m. CBS
Men’s college, Patriot, Lafayette vs. Colgate 11 a.m. CBSSN
Women’s college, SEC, Mississippi St. vs. South Carolina 11 a.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, East Carolina at UCF 11 a.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Atlantic Sun, Lipscomb vs. Liberty noon ESPN
NBA, L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers 12:30 p.m. ABC
Women’s college, AAC, South Florida vs. UConn 1 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Connecticut at Tulane 1 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Tulsa vs. Wichita St. 1 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Ohio St. at Michigan St. 1:30 p.m. CBS
Women’s college, Big Ten, Maryland vs. TBD 3 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Big East, DePaul vs. Seton Hall 3 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, AAC, UCF vs. Cincinnati 3:30 p.m. ESPNU
Men’s college, Iowa at Illinois 4 p.m. Big Ten
Women’s college, Pac-12 , Oregon vs. TBD 5 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s college, Big East, teams TBD 5:30 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
College, Lipscomb at Alabama 9 a.m. SEC
MLB preseason, Minnesota at Boston 10 a.m. MLB
MLB preseason, Seattle at San Francisco 1 p.m. MLB
GOLF
PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational 9:30 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Arnold Palmer Invitational 11:30 a.m. NBC
Tour Champions, Hoag Classic 2:30 p.m. Golf
FOOTBALL
XFL, St. Louis at D.C. noon FS1
XFL, Tampa Bay at Los Angeles 6 p.m. ESPN
SOFTBALL
College, Auburn at Florida noon SEC
College, Ole Miss at Missouri 2 p.m. SEC
College, Texas A&M at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Phoenix (AZ) 12:30 p.m. Fox
HOCKEY
College, Notre Dame at Minnesota 4 p.m. FS2
NHL, St. Louis at Chicago 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
NHL, Colorado at San Jose 7 p.m. NBCSN
MONDAY
BASEBALL
MLB preseason, N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia 10 a.m. MLB
MLB preseason, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 1 p.m. MLB
MLB preseason, Oakland at Texas 6 p.m. MLB
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, WCC, TBD vs. Gonzaga noon Root
Women’s college, WCC, TBD vs. San Diego 2 p.m. Root
Men’s college, Southern, teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, AAC, teams TBD 4 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Horizon, Illinois-Chicago vs. Wright St. 4 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s college, Big East, teams TBD 5 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, WCC, TBD vs. Gonzaga 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Horizon, Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, WCC, TBD vs. BYU 8:30 p.m. ESPN2
SOCCER
England, Leicester City vs. Aston Villa 1 p.m. NBCSN
LACROSSE
Women’s college, North Carolina at Northwestern 4 p.m. Big Ten
SOFTBALL
College, Texas A&M at Kentucky 4 p.m. SEC
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.