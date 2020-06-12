on the air

Sports on television

SATURDAY

SOCCER Time TV/Radio

Germany,

Fortuna Dusseldorf vs. Borussia Dortmund 6:20 a.m. FS1

Germany, Hertha Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 6:20 a.m. FS2

Germany,

Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Munchengladbach 9:30 a.m. FS1

GOLF

PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge noon CBS

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Homestead-Miami 12:30 p.m. Fox

NASCAR Truck Series, Homestead-Miami 4:30 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

Australia, Greater Western Sydney Giants vs.

North Melbourne Kangaroos 8 p.m. FS1

Australia, St. Kilda Saints vs. Western Bulldogs 1 a.m. (Sun) FS1

BASEBALL

Korea, KT Wiz at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Germany, Mainz vs. FC Augsburg 6:30 a.m. FS1

Germany, Schalke 04 vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen 8:50 a.m. FS2

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Homestead-Miami 9 a.m. FS1

NASCAR Cup Series, Homestead-Miami 12:30 p.m. Fox

GOLF

PGA Tour Golf, Charles Schwab Challenge 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour Golf, Charles Schwab Challenge noon CBS

RODEO

PBR Bull Riding, Team Challenge 10 a.m. CBS

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 11:30 a.m. FS1

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

