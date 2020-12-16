on the air

Sports on television

THURSDAY

SOCCER Time TV

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Burnley 9:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Manchester United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

GOLF

LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship 10 a.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Women’s college, Northwestern at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten

Men’s college, Kansas at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Wake Forest at NC State 4 p.m. Root

Women’s college, Temple at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC

Men’s college, Creighton at St. John’s 4 p.m. FS1

Men’s college, San Francisco at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12

NBA preseason, Golden State at Sacramento 6 p.m. ESPN

Men’s college, Seton Hall at Marquette 6 p.m. FS1

FOOTBALL

NFL, L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas 5:20 p.m. FOX/NFL

BOXING

Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev 6 p.m. NBCSN

FRIDAY

GOLF

LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship 10 a.m. Golf

BASKETBALL

Men’s college, BYU at San Diego St. 2 p.m. CBSSN

Men’s college, Davidson at Rhode Island 4 p.m. ESPNU

NBA preseason, Brooklyn at Boston 5 p.m. ESPN2

Men’s college, Iowa St. at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPNU

NBA preseason, Portland at Denver 6 p.m. NBCSNW

Men’s college, Idaho at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12

NBA preseason, L.A. Lakers at Phoenix 7:30 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

College, Conference USA Championship, Alabama-Birmingham at Marshall 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, MAC Championship, Ball St. vs. Buffalo 4:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Nebraska at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, Pac-12 Championship, Oregon at USC 5 p.m. FOX

HOCKEY

College, St. Cloud St. vs. Colorado College 5:30 p.m. Root

SOCCER

Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.