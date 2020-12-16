THURSDAY
SOCCER Time TV
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Burnley 9:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Sheffield United vs. Manchester United 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship 10 a.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
Women’s college, Northwestern at Purdue 4 p.m. Big Ten
Men’s college, Kansas at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Wake Forest at NC State 4 p.m. Root
Women’s college, Temple at South Carolina 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s college, Creighton at St. John’s 4 p.m. FS1
Men’s college, San Francisco at Oregon 5 p.m. Pac-12
NBA preseason, Golden State at Sacramento 6 p.m. ESPN
Men’s college, Seton Hall at Marquette 6 p.m. FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL, L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas 5:20 p.m. FOX/NFL
BOXING
Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev 6 p.m. NBCSN
FRIDAY
GOLF
LPGA Tour, CME Group Tour Championship 10 a.m. Golf
BASKETBALL
Men’s college, BYU at San Diego St. 2 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s college, Davidson at Rhode Island 4 p.m. ESPNU
NBA preseason, Brooklyn at Boston 5 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s college, Iowa St. at West Virginia 6 p.m. ESPNU
NBA preseason, Portland at Denver 6 p.m. NBCSNW
Men’s college, Idaho at Utah 6 p.m. Pac-12
NBA preseason, L.A. Lakers at Phoenix 7:30 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
College, Conference USA Championship, Alabama-Birmingham at Marshall 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, MAC Championship, Ball St. vs. Buffalo 4:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Nebraska at Rutgers 4:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, Pac-12 Championship, Oregon at USC 5 p.m. FOX
HOCKEY
College, St. Cloud St. vs. Colorado College 5:30 p.m. Root
SOCCER
Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 4:25 a.m. (Sat) NBCSN
Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.