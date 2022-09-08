FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 4:55 a.m. ESPNU
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 7:55 a.m. ESPN2
NASCAR Truck Series playoffs, Kansas qualifying noon FS2
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas qualifying 2 p.m. USA
NASCAR Truck Series playoffs, Kansas 4:30 p.m. FS1
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix practice 3:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, Cincinnati (OH): mixed doubles semis 7 a.m. Tennis
TENNIS
U.S. Open, men’s doubles championship 9 a.m. ESPN2
U.S. Open, men’s singles semifinals noon ESPN
U.S. Open, men’s singles semifinals 4 p.m. ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour Champions, Ascension Charity Classic 10 a.m. Golf
LPGA Tour, Queen City Championship 1 p.m. Golf
Asian Tour, The 38th Shinhan Donghae Open 8 p.m. Golf
DP World Tour, PGA Championship 4 a.m. (Sat) Golf
BASEBALL
MLB, San Francisco at Chicago Cubs 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 5 p.m. MLB
FOOTBALL
College, Louisville at UCF 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
High school, Lake Gibson (FL) at Lehigh (FL) 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, Boise St. at New Mexico 6 p.m. CBSSN
SOCCER
Canadian Premier League, Edmonton at York Utd. 4:30 p.m. FS2
Mexico Primera Division, Juárez vs. Monterrey 7 p.m. FS1
FA Women’s Super League, Tottenham vs. Manchester United 4:30 a.m. (Sat) CBSSN
Premier League, Fulham vs. Chelsea 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Italian Serie A, Napoli vs. Spezia 6:30 a.m. CBSSN
Premier League, Liverpool vs. Wolves 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Manchester City vs. Tottenham 9:30 a.m. USA
NWSL, San Diego at Washington 10 a.m. CBS
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Italian Grand Prix qualifying 6:55 a.m. ESPNEWS
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kansas noon USA
ACTION SPORTS
Pickleball, Cincinnati (OH): doubles semifinals 7 a.m. Tennis
CYCLING
Vuelta a España, Stage 20 7 a.m. CNBC
HORSE RACING
Irish Champion Stakes 7 a.m. FS2
FOOTBALL
College, Alabama at Texas 9 a.m. FOX
College, Ohio at Penn St. 9 a.m. ABC
College, Arkansas St. at Ohio St. 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, South Carolina at Arkansas 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Missouri at Kansas St. 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Texas-San Antonio at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, North Carolina at Georgia St. 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, Wake Forest at Vanderbilt 9 a.m. SEC
College, Duke at Northwestern 9 a.m. FS1
College, Southern Utah at Utah 10:30 a.m. Pac-12
College, Marshall at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC
College, Tennessee at Pittsburgh 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Colorado at Air Force 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, Washington St. at Wisconsin 12:30 p.m. FOX
College, Memphis at Navy 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Appalachian St. at Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, Iowa St. at Iowa 1 p.m. Big Ten
College, Virginia at Illinois 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Samford at Georgia 1 p.m. SEC
College, Houston at Texas Tech 1 p.m. FS1
College, Portland St. at Washington 1 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Alabama St. at UCLA 2 p.m. Pac-12
College, Syracuse at Connecticut 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, Kentucky at Florida 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Eastern Michigan at Louisiana 4 p.m. NFL
College, USC at Stanford 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Arizona St. at Oklahoma St. 4:30 p.m. ESPN2
College, San Jose St. at Auburn 4:30 p.m. ESPNU
College, Southern at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Georgia Southern at Nebraska 4:30 p.m. FS1
College, Hawaii at Michigan 5 p.m. Big Ten
College, Eastern Washington at Oregon 5:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Baylor at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN
College, Oregon St. at Fresno St. 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Mississippi St. at Arizona 8 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, Chicago White Sox at Oakland 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, L.A. Angels at Houston 4 p.m. FOX
MLB, Atlanta at Seattle 6 p.m. Root/Root+
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at San Diego 7 p.m. MLB
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Queen City Championship 11 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour Champions, Ascension Charity Classic 2 p.m. Golf
Asian Tour, The 38th Shinhan Donghae Open 8 p.m. Golf
DP World Tour, PGA Championship 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf
TENNIS
U.S. Open, women’s championship 1 p.m. ESPN
Listings are the most accurate available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.