Sports on television
THURSDAY, DEC. 29
BASKETBALL
Men’s College, Brown at Northwestern. 10 a.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Alabama A&M at Ohio State. noon BIG10
Men’s College, Florida A&M at Purdue. 2 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Providence at Butler. 3:30 p.m. FS1
Men’s College, Iowa at Nebraska. 4 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Hofstra at Delaware. 4 p.m. CBSSN
Women’s College, LSU at Arkansas. 4 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College, Texas A&M at South Carolina. 4 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Maryland-Baltimore County at Maryland. 4 p.m. ESPNU
NBA, L.A. Clippers at Boston. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
Women’s College, Arizona State at Arizona. 5 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Georgetown at DePaul. 5 p.m. FS2
Men’s College, Bethune-Cookman at Illinois. 5:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s College, Purdue at Iowa. 6 p.m. BIG10
Men’s College, Valparaiso at Drake. 6 p.m. CBSSN
Men’s College, Tulane at Cincinnati. 6 p.m. ESPN2
Men’s College, UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Fullerton. 6 p.m. ESPNU
Women’s College, Kentucky at Missouri. 6 p.m. SEC
Men’s College, Utah at California. 7 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Colorado at Stanford. 8 p.m. ESPNU
FOOTBALL
College, Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs Minnesota. 11 a.m. ESPN
College, Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs Florida State. 2:30 p.m. ESPN
NFL, Dallas at Tennessee. 5:15 p.m. PRIME VIDEO
College, Alamo Bowl: Texas vs Washington. 6 p.m. ESPN
FRIDAY, DEC. 30
Women’s College, Colorado at Washington. 2 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, Buffalo at Michigan State. 3 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, Utah at Washington State. 4 p.m. PAC12
NBA, L.A. Lakers at Atlanta. 4:30 p.m. NBATV
Men’s College, Coppin State at Rutgers. 5 p.m. BIG10
Women’s College, UCLA at Oregon. 6 p.m. PAC12
Men’s College, USC at Washington. 7 p.m. ESPN2
NBA, Portland at Golden State. 7 p.m. ROOT, ROOT+, NBATV
Men’s College, UCLA at Washington State. 8 p.m. PAC12
College, Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs NC State. 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs UCLA. 11 a.m. CBS
College, Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs South Carolina. 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs Clemson. 5 p.m. ESPN
HOCKEY
Men’s College, Harvard at Boston University. 4 p.m. ESPN2
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races. 11:30 a.m. FS2
RODEO
PBR Bull Riding, Unleash the Beast: Albany (N.Y.). 5 p.m. CBSSN
SOCCER
Premier League, West Ham United vs Brentford. 11:45 a.m. USA
Premier League, Wolves vs Manchester United. 4:30 a.m. (Sat) USA
Source: Nielsen
