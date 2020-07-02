FRIDAY
MOTOR SPORTS Time TV/Radio
Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2
IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix qualifying 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup 9 a.m. Tennis
2020 (Re)Open: All American Team Cup 3 p.m. Tennis
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2
GOLF
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Sydney Swans 8:30 p.m. FS2
AFL Premiership, Geelong Cats vs. Gold Coast Suns 11:30 p.m. FS1
AFL Premiership, Brisbane Lions vs. Port Adelaide Power 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN
SATURDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 4:25 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth 6:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCSN
Deutsche Pokal final, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich 10:45 a.m. ESPN2
Premier League, Chelsea vs. Watford 11:55 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Burnley vs. Sheffield United 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN
IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix 9 a.m. NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indianapolis noon NBC
IMSA Sportscar Championship, Daytona 3 p.m. NBCSN
HORSE RACING
English Oaks & English Derby 7 a.m. FS1
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC, NBCSN
TENNIS
2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup 9 a.m. Tennis
2020 (Re)Open, Ultimate Tennis Showdown noon Tennis
2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup, Day 2 3 p.m. Tennis
GOLF
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf
PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS
BASKETBALL
TBT, Big X at Jackson TN Underdawgs noon ESPN
TBT, Team Brotherly Love at Stillwater Stars 2 p.m. ESPN
TBT, House of ’Paign at War Tampa 5 p.m. ESPN
TBT, Team CP3 at Mid-American Unity 7 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
AFL Premiership, Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle Dockers 8 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
Korea, LG Twins at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN
