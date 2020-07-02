on the air

Sports on television

FRIDAY

MOTOR SPORTS Time TV/Radio

Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice 5:55 a.m. ESPN2

IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix qualifying 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix practice 2:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN2

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup 9 a.m. Tennis

2020 (Re)Open: All American Team Cup 3 p.m. Tennis

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 1:30 p.m. FS2

GOLF

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon Golf

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, West Coast Eagles vs. Sydney Swans 8:30 p.m. FS2

AFL Premiership, Geelong Cats vs. Gold Coast Suns 11:30 p.m. FS1

AFL Premiership, Brisbane Lions vs. Port Adelaide Power 2:30 a.m. (Sat) FS1

BASEBALL

Korea, Kiwoom Heroes at KT Wiz 1:55 a.m. (Sat) ESPN

SATURDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, Norwich City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion 4:25 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Manchester United vs. AFC Bournemouth 6:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Arsenal 9:25 a.m. NBCSN

Deutsche Pokal final, Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich 10:45 a.m. ESPN2

Premier League, Chelsea vs. Watford 11:55 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Burnley vs. Sheffield United 4 a.m. (Sun) NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

Formula 1, Austrian Grand Prix qualifying 5:55 a.m. ESPN

IndyCar, GMR Grand Prix 9 a.m. NBC

NASCAR Xfinity Series, Indianapolis noon NBC

IMSA Sportscar Championship, Daytona 3 p.m. NBCSN

HORSE RACING

English Oaks & English Derby 7 a.m. FS1

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS1

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 2 p.m. NBC, NBCSN

TENNIS

2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup 9 a.m. Tennis

2020 (Re)Open, Ultimate Tennis Showdown noon Tennis

2020 (Re)Open, All American Team Cup, Day 2 3 p.m. Tennis

GOLF

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic 10 a.m. Golf

PGA Tour, Rocket Mortgage Classic noon CBS

BASKETBALL

TBT, Big X at Jackson TN Underdawgs noon ESPN

TBT, Team Brotherly Love at Stillwater Stars 2 p.m. ESPN

TBT, House of ’Paign at War Tampa 5 p.m. ESPN

TBT, Team CP3 at Mid-American Unity 7 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

AFL Premiership, Adelaide Crows vs. Fremantle Dockers 8 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

Korea, LG Twins at Samsung Lions 12:55 a.m. (Sun) ESPN

Listings are the most accurate available. The Bulletin is not responsible for late changes made by TV or radio stations.

