SATURDAY

TENNIS Time TV

WTA, Luxembourg/Portoroz, semifinals 5 a.m. Tennis

SOCCER

Premier League, Man City vs. Southampton 7 a.m. USA

Premier League, Burnley vs. Arsenal 7 a.m. NBCSN

Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Everton 9:30 a.m. NBC

FOOTBALL

College, Michigan St. at Miami 9 a.m. ABC

College, Nebraska at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Fox

College, Northern Illinois at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten

College, Connecticut at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN

College, Cincinnati at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN

College, Coastal Carolina at Buffalo 9 a.m. ESPN2

College, Boston College at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU

College, New Mexico at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC

College, Virginia Tech at West Virginia 9 a.m. FS1

College, Hampton at Howard 9 a.m. NBCSN

College, Minnesota at Colorado 10 a.m. Pac-12

College, Purdue at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC

College, Georgia Tech at Clemson 12:30 p.m. ABC

College, Alabama at Florida 12:30 p.m. CBS

College, USC at Washington St. 12:30 p.m. Fox

College, Kent St. at Iowa 12:30 p.m. Big Ten

College, SMU at Louisiana Tech 12:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Florida St. at Wake Forest 12:30 p.m. ESPN

College, Idaho at Oregon St. 12:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)

College, Tulsa at Ohio St. 12:30 p.m. FS1

College, Mississippi St. at Memphis 1 p.m. ESPN2

College, Colorado St. at Toledo 1 p.m. ESPNU

College, Georgia Southern at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC

College, Arkansas St. at Washington 1:15 p.m. Pac-12

College, Utah at San Diego St. 4 p.m. CBSSN

College, South Carolina at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPN

College, Auburn at Penn St. 4:30 p.m. ABC

College, Stony Brook at Oregon 4:30 p.m. Pac-12

College, Central Michigan at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC

College, Utah St. at Air Force 4:30 p.m. FS2

College, Tulane at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPN2

College, Stanford at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU

College, Oklahoma St. at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1

College, Arizona St. at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN

College, Iowa St. at UNLV 7:30 p.m. CBSSN

College, Fresno St. at UCLA 7:45 p.m. Pac-12

College, San Jose St. at Hawaii 9:30 p.m. FS1

BASEBALL

MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. Fox

MLB, Seattle at Kansas City 4 p.m. Root

MLB, Atlanta at San Francisco 7 p.m. MLB

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

Breeders’ Cup Challenge: Woodbine Mile 2:30 p.m. NBCSN

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Portland Classic noon Golf

PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 3 p.m. Golf

European Tour, Dutch Open 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio 4 p.m. FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (Tenn.) 4:30 p.m. NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 266: Davis vs. Romero 7 p.m. Sho

SUNDAY

SOCCER

Premier League, West Ham vs. Manchester United 6 a.m. NBCSN

Women’s college, Penn St. at Rutgers 9 a.m. Big Ten

Italian Serie A, Juventus vs. AC Milan 11:40 a.m. CBSSN

MLS, Orlando City at Philadelphia 1 p.m. ESPN

Women’s college, Cal State Northridge at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12

MLS, Los Angeles FC at Portland 4:30 p.m. FS1

Women’s college, Santa Clara at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12

Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Tigres 5 p.m. FS2

Men’s college, California at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12

TENNIS

WTA, Luxembourg/Portoroz, finals 6 a.m. Tennis

ATP, Metz/Nur-Sultan; WTA, Ostrava 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League, Championship 9 a.m. NBC

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish 9 a.m. FS1

Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester 1 p.m. FS2

BASEBALL

MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati 10 a.m. TBS

MLB, Seattle at Kansas City 11 a.m. Root

MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB

MLB, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN

FOOTBALL

NFL, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS

NFL, San Francisco at Philadelphia 10 a.m. Fox

NFL, Tennessee at Seattle 1:25 p.m. CBS

NFL, Kansas City at Baltimore 5:20 p.m. NBC

HORSE RACING

America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2

America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS1

Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 1:30 p.m. NBCSN

MOTOR SPORTS

GT World Challenge: America 10 a.m. CBSSN

IndyCar, Grand Prix of Monterey 12:30 p.m. NBC

BASKETBALL

WNBA, Las Vegas at Phoenix noon ABC

WNBA, Indiana at Chicago 3 p.m. CBSSN

GOLF

LPGA Tour, Portland Classic noon Golf

PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 3 p.m. Golf

BOXING

PBC Fight Night: Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov 7 p.m. FS1

