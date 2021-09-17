SATURDAY
TENNIS Time TV
WTA, Luxembourg/Portoroz, semifinals 5 a.m. Tennis
SOCCER
Premier League, Man City vs. Southampton 7 a.m. USA
Premier League, Burnley vs. Arsenal 7 a.m. NBCSN
Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Everton 9:30 a.m. NBC
FOOTBALL
College, Michigan St. at Miami 9 a.m. ABC
College, Nebraska at Oklahoma 9 a.m. Fox
College, Northern Illinois at Michigan 9 a.m. Big Ten
College, Connecticut at Army 9 a.m. CBSSN
College, Cincinnati at Indiana 9 a.m. ESPN
College, Coastal Carolina at Buffalo 9 a.m. ESPN2
College, Boston College at Temple 9 a.m. ESPNU
College, New Mexico at Texas A&M 9 a.m. SEC
College, Virginia Tech at West Virginia 9 a.m. FS1
College, Hampton at Howard 9 a.m. NBCSN
College, Minnesota at Colorado 10 a.m. Pac-12
College, Purdue at Notre Dame 11:30 a.m. NBC
College, Georgia Tech at Clemson 12:30 p.m. ABC
College, Alabama at Florida 12:30 p.m. CBS
College, USC at Washington St. 12:30 p.m. Fox
College, Kent St. at Iowa 12:30 p.m. Big Ten
College, SMU at Louisiana Tech 12:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Florida St. at Wake Forest 12:30 p.m. ESPN
College, Idaho at Oregon St. 12:30 p.m. Pac-12 (Ore)
College, Tulsa at Ohio St. 12:30 p.m. FS1
College, Mississippi St. at Memphis 1 p.m. ESPN2
College, Colorado St. at Toledo 1 p.m. ESPNU
College, Georgia Southern at Arkansas 1 p.m. SEC
College, Arkansas St. at Washington 1:15 p.m. Pac-12
College, Utah at San Diego St. 4 p.m. CBSSN
College, South Carolina at Georgia 4 p.m. ESPN
College, Auburn at Penn St. 4:30 p.m. ABC
College, Stony Brook at Oregon 4:30 p.m. Pac-12
College, Central Michigan at LSU 4:30 p.m. SEC
College, Utah St. at Air Force 4:30 p.m. FS2
College, Tulane at Ole Miss 5 p.m. ESPN2
College, Stanford at Vanderbilt 5 p.m. ESPNU
College, Oklahoma St. at Boise St. 6 p.m. FS1
College, Arizona St. at BYU 7:15 p.m. ESPN
College, Iowa St. at UNLV 7:30 p.m. CBSSN
College, Fresno St. at UCLA 7:45 p.m. Pac-12
College, San Jose St. at Hawaii 9:30 p.m. FS1
BASEBALL
MLB, regional coverage 10 a.m. MLB
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. Fox
MLB, Seattle at Kansas City 4 p.m. Root
MLB, Atlanta at San Francisco 7 p.m. MLB
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
Breeders’ Cup Challenge: Woodbine Mile 2:30 p.m. NBCSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Portland Classic noon Golf
PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 3 p.m. Golf
European Tour, Dutch Open 4 a.m. (Sun) Golf
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio 4 p.m. FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
NASCAR Cup Series, Bristol (Tenn.) 4:30 p.m. NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 266: Davis vs. Romero 7 p.m. Sho
SUNDAY
SOCCER
Premier League, West Ham vs. Manchester United 6 a.m. NBCSN
Women’s college, Penn St. at Rutgers 9 a.m. Big Ten
Italian Serie A, Juventus vs. AC Milan 11:40 a.m. CBSSN
MLS, Orlando City at Philadelphia 1 p.m. ESPN
Women’s college, Cal State Northridge at USC 1 p.m. Pac-12
MLS, Los Angeles FC at Portland 4:30 p.m. FS1
Women’s college, Santa Clara at Stanford 5 p.m. Pac-12
Mexico Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Tigres 5 p.m. FS2
Men’s college, California at UCLA 7 p.m. Pac-12
TENNIS
WTA, Luxembourg/Portoroz, finals 6 a.m. Tennis
ATP, Metz/Nur-Sultan; WTA, Ostrava 3 a.m. (Mon) Tennis
LACROSSE
Premier Lacrosse League, Championship 9 a.m. NBC
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish 9 a.m. FS1
Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester 1 p.m. FS2
BASEBALL
MLB, L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati 10 a.m. TBS
MLB, Seattle at Kansas City 11 a.m. Root
MLB, regional coverage 1 p.m. MLB
MLB, Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets 4 p.m. ESPN
FOOTBALL
NFL, Las Vegas at Pittsburgh 10 a.m. CBS
NFL, San Francisco at Philadelphia 10 a.m. Fox
NFL, Tennessee at Seattle 1:25 p.m. CBS
NFL, Kansas City at Baltimore 5:20 p.m. NBC
HORSE RACING
America’s Day at the Races 10 a.m. FS2
America’s Day at the Races 11 a.m. FS1
Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series 1:30 p.m. NBCSN
MOTOR SPORTS
GT World Challenge: America 10 a.m. CBSSN
IndyCar, Grand Prix of Monterey 12:30 p.m. NBC
BASKETBALL
WNBA, Las Vegas at Phoenix noon ABC
WNBA, Indiana at Chicago 3 p.m. CBSSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour, Portland Classic noon Golf
PGA Tour, Fortinet Championship 3 p.m. Golf
BOXING
PBC Fight Night: Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov 7 p.m. FS1
